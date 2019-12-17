Area school delays start 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Forest Area School District has issued a two hour delay today. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Urgent Click to subscribe to TheDerrick.com! Display Ads Gift Guide Heritage Adopt A New Best Friend Bulletin Most Popular Articles ArticlesVandals take aim at Oil City tree, but it's shining againInmate's suicide shows need for reforms, advocates sayEpidemic in the nursing fieldState police, Sheriff's Department pursue man into Crawford CountyAuto repair shop firePolice: Bomb caused explosionPolice: Explosion in Sugarcreek was bombThere's quite a story behind long journey of super loadRouseville man dies in Butler County crashUpdate: Power outage affecting Sugarcreek, Franklin See more events Upcoming Events Dec 17 Holiday Event Tue, Dec 17, 2019 Dec 18 Holiday Event Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Holiday Event Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18 Concert Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Dec 19 Holiday Event Thu, Dec 19, 2019