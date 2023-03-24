Area students had a ball attending special student showings of “Pride and Prejudice” at the Barrow-Civic Theatre on Thursday.
Students in English classes from Oil City, Cranberry, Clarion, North Clarion and Rocky Grove high schools, as well as Erie Day School and a number of home-school students, came to watch the adaptation by Helen Jerome of Jane Austen’s classic, witty 17th-century novel.
Excited chatter filled the auditorium, the theater lobby and sidewalk outside the theater before and after the two student showings, enthusing about the acting, sets and costuming.
Clarion Area High School juniors Adia Needham, Grace Ochs and Bri Forrest agreed the “acting was really good” and they enjoyed the play. Clarion sophomore Mason Gourley concurred, and said he doesn’t often get to see plays.
While most of the students had not read “Pride and Prejudice” this year as part of their curriculum, students said they had read a number of other classic novels.
Julie Mackenzie, one of the high school English teachers at Clarion, said her classes had been discussing literature from the Victorian period, immediately after Jane Austen, and she had given all her classes the first act of the play to read before the students attended so that they came in with some knowledge and understanding of the time.
Jenn Fox, one of the play’s producers, said director Hannah Faraone had made the play “very accessible to the younger generation” while remaining authentic to the period.
“We don’t always do historical shows,” Fox said. “The cast and community were very enthusiastic about Jane Austen. Those who know the book are excited, and for the community, even if they’re not familiar with Jane Austen it’s still very accessible.”
She noted all the “ups and downs” and “all the miscommunications” of the characters’ relationships are still “very true today.”
Faraone, who grew up on the book and movie, said it was a “dream come true” to put on the show, and that a few different versions had been tossed around but some were too modernized.
“I wanted to keep the classic feel, for it to feel like Jane Austen,” she said, adding the cast and crew have gone “above and beyond” for a “beautiful” retelling.
Fox noted the theater will be planning for next year’s shows now through May or June, and community feedback is welcome.
“Now’s a good time to let us know what you’d like to see,” she said. “We try to pick things the community would like.”