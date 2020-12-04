Area virus cases continue rise

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 from Clarion and Venango counties, and two new deaths from Venango County.
The new deaths bring Venango County's total deaths to 11.
Venango County, the state said, reported 31 new cases (29 confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,126 cases (909 confirmed and 217 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, reported 46 new cases (15 confirmed and 31 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,144 cases (777 confirmed and 367 probable).
Forest County, the state said, subtracted one confirmed case, giving the county a cumulative total of 106 cases (92 confirmed and 14 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 76 new cases (73 confirmed and three probable) and four additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 57 total deaths. The county now has a cumulative total of 3,285 cases (2,796 confirmed and 489 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 63 new cases (51 confirmed and 12 probable) and two additional virus-related deaths, giving the county a total of 27 deaths. The county now has a cumulative total of 2,284 cases (1,756 confirmed and 528 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The state on Friday reported 11,763 new statewide positive cases, 357 more than the number reported Thursday, which marks the highest daily increase in cases.
The additional cases raised the cumulative total to 398,600 cases (369,511 confirmed and 29,089 probable). There are 15,269 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there were 169 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 11,113, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
Care facilities
- A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, show Clarion County with 36 resident cases, 35 employee cases and two deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County with 96 resident cases, nine employee cases and six deaths reported among four unnamed facilities.
The chart also continues to show Forest County with four resident cases and two employee cases at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 37,946 resident cases and 7,124 cases among employees for a total of 45,070 cases at 1,316 distinct facilities in 65 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 6,900 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
- Butler Health System on Friday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 9,312 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 7,836 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 994 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital has 21 confirmed and one suspected COVID-19 in-patients. Four of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."