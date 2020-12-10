Area virus cases, deaths mount

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
Venango County now has 16 total deaths and Clarion County now has 14, according to the state.
Venango County, the state said, reported 32 new cases (29 confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,448 cases (1,199 confirmed and 249 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, reported 38 new cases (24 confirmed and 14 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,449 cases (1,011 confirmed and 438 probable).
Forest County, the state said, reported two new cases, both confirmed, giving the county a cumulative total of 143 cases (123 confirmed and 20 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at two.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported four additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, giving the county 66 total deaths.
The county also reported 100 new cases (92 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 4,010 cases (3,378 confirmed and 632 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one additional virus-related death, giving the county 37 total deaths.
The county also reported 72 new cases (42 confirmed and 30 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 2,803 cases (2,180 confirmed and 623 probable).
Statewide statistics
— The state on Thursday reported 11,972 new statewide positive cases, 3,269 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 457,289 (422,039 confirmed and 35,250 probable). There are 16,260 cases among health care workers.
Statewide, there are 5,852 individuals with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, and 1,191 of those patients are in intensive care units, according to the state. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
— Statewide, there were 248 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 12,010, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
— The state continues to report a statewide recovery rate of 58%.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,875. Statewide, there have been 2,993,507 people who have tested negative.
Care facilities
— A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, shows Venango County added four resident cases and four employee cases. The county now has 125 resident cases, 20 employee cases and eight deaths among five unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Clarion County added seven resident cases. The county now has 120 resident cases, 38 employee cases and two deaths among six unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest county added one resident case. The county now has eight resident cases and three employee cases at one unnamed facility.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 41,735 resident cases and 7,742 cases among employees for a total of 49,477 cases at 1,373 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 7,249 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."