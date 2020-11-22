HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 111 cases of COVID-19.
The state said that Venango County recorded one additional virus-related death on Sunday and two virus-related deaths on Saturday, giving the county eight total virus-related deaths.
Clarion County, the state said, recorded one virus-related death on Saturday, giving the county seven total virus-related deaths.
Among the statewide 7,075 new cases reported Sunday were 24 from Clarion County (nine confirmed and 15 probable), 22 confirmed from Venango County, and one confirmed case from Forest County.
Among the statewide 6,778 new cases reported Saturday were 33 from Clarion County (19 confirmed and 14 probable), 27 from Venango County (16 confirmed and 11 probable), and four additional cases from Forest County (two confirmed and two probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 708 cases (474 confirmed and 234 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 723 cases (560 confirmed and 163 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 56 cases (46 confirmed and 10 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported four new virus-related deaths on Sunday and two additional virus-related deaths on Saturday, raising the county's total deaths to 39.
Mercer County, the state said, also reported 165 additional cases over the weekend, including 100 new cases on Sunday (94 confirmed and six probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 2,363 cases (2,005 confirmed and 358 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Sunday and one additional virus-related death on Saturday, raising the county's total deaths to 12.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 108 additional cases over the weekend, including 50 new cases on Sunday (41 confirmed and nine probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 1,470 cases (1,159 confirmed and 311 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The 7,075 new statewide positive cases reported Sunday, 297 more than the number reported Saturday, raise the cumulative total of cases to 309,639 (288,938 confirmed and 20,701 probable).
The number of additional cases reported Sunday marks five consecutive days in which more than 6,000 new cases were reported. More than 5,000 new positive cases have been reported in 10 of the past 11 days.
The number of additional cases also marks 48 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 21 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for 14 consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for 13 consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 203 days.
- Statewide, there were 41 new deaths reported Sunday and 112 additional deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 9,842, the state said.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 13,265. Statewide, there have been 2,690,985 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."