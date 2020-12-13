Area weekend cases hit 246

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 246 cases of COVID-19.

Clarion County, The state said, reported seven new virus-related deaths on Sunday, raising the county's total deaths to 21.

Venango County, the state said, reported four new virus-related deaths on Sunday, also raising the county's total deaths to 21.

Among the statewide 10,684 new cases reported Sunday were 66 new cases from Venango County (56 confirmed and 10 probable), 50 from Clarion County (39 confirmed and 11 probable), and six additional confirmed cases from Forest County.

Among the statewide 11,084 new cases reported Saturday were 66 cases from Venango County (59 confirmed and seven probable), 54 from Clarion County (32 confirmed and 22 probable), and four cases from Forest County (three confirmed and one probable).

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,627 cases (1,353 confirmed and 274 probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,599 cases (1,099 confirmed and 500 probable).

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 160 cases (135 confirmed and 25 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at two.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported seven new virus-related deaths on Sunday, giving the county 75 total deaths.

The county also reported 317 additional cases over the weekend, including 152 new cases on Sunday (151 confirmed and one probable). Mercer county now has a cumulative total of 4,444 cases (3,721 confirmed and 723 probable).

Crawford County, the state said, reported four new virus-related deaths on Sunday, giving the county 45 total deaths.

The county also reported 239 additional cases over the weekend, including 111 new cases on Sunday (102 confirmed and nine probable). Crawford County now has a cumulative total of 3,677 cases (2,993 confirmed and 684 probable).

Statewide statistics

- The 10,684 new statewide positive cases reported Sunday, 400 fewer than the number reported Saturday, raise the cumulative total of cases to 491,802 (450,377 confirmed and 41,425 probable).

- Statewide, there were 129 new deaths reported Sunday and 201 additional deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 12,565, the state said.

- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 15,137. Statewide, there have been 3,045,323 people who have tested negative.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

