Area weekend cases hit 279

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.
Venango County, the state said, also reported one new virus-related death on Sunday, raising the county's total deaths to 12.
Among the statewide 8,630 new cases reported Sunday were 118 from Clarion County (95 confirmed and 23 probable), 42 new cases from Venango County (35 confirmed and seven probable), and nine additional cases from Forest County (seven confirmed and two probable).
Among the statewide 12,884 new cases reported Saturday, which marks the highest daily increase in cases, were 54 from Clarion County (33 confirmed and 21 probable), 48 cases from Venango County (38 confirmed and 10 probable), and eight cases from Forest County (six confirmed and two probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,316 cases (905 confirmed and 411 probable) and a total of 11 deaths.
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,216 cases (982 confirmed and 234 probable) and a total of 12 deaths.
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 123 cases (105 confirmed and 18 probable) and one death.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 318 additional cases over the weekend, including 135 new cases on Sunday (121 confirmed and 14 probable).
The county now has a cumulative total of 3,603 cases (3,044 confirmed and 559 probable) and a total of 57 deaths.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 160 additional cases over the weekend, including 74 new cases on Sunday (69 confirmed and five probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 2,444 cases (1,877 confirmed and 567 probable) and a total of 30 deaths.
Statewide statistics
- The 8,630 new statewide positive cases reported Sunday, 4,254 fewer than the number reported Saturday, raise the cumulative total of cases to 420,114 (388,436 confirmed and 31,678 probable).
- Statewide, there were 69 new deaths reported Sunday and 149 additional deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 11,331, the state said.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,566. Statewide, there have been 2,929,036 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."