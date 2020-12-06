Area weekend cases hit 279

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 279 cases of COVID-19.

Venango County, the state said, also reported one new virus-related death on Sunday, raising the county's total deaths to 12.

Among the statewide 8,630 new cases reported Sunday were 118 from Clarion County (95 confirmed and 23 probable), 42 new cases from Venango County (35 confirmed and seven probable), and nine additional cases from Forest County (seven confirmed and two probable).

Among the statewide 12,884 new cases reported Saturday, which marks the highest daily increase in cases, were 54 from Clarion County (33 confirmed and 21 probable), 48 cases from Venango County (38 confirmed and 10 probable), and eight cases from Forest County (six confirmed and two probable).

Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,316 cases (905 confirmed and 411 probable) and a total of 11 deaths.

Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 1,216 cases (982 confirmed and 234 probable) and a total of 12 deaths.

Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 123 cases (105 confirmed and 18 probable) and one death.

Elsewhere in the region

Mercer County, the state said, reported 318 additional cases over the weekend, including 135 new cases on Sunday (121 confirmed and 14 probable).

The county now has a cumulative total of 3,603 cases (3,044 confirmed and 559 probable) and a total of 57 deaths.

Crawford County, the state said, reported 160 additional cases over the weekend, including 74 new cases on Sunday (69 confirmed and five probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 2,444 cases (1,877 confirmed and 567 probable) and a total of 30 deaths.

Statewide statistics

- The 8,630 new statewide positive cases reported Sunday, 4,254 fewer than the number reported Saturday, raise the cumulative total of cases to 420,114 (388,436 confirmed and 31,678 probable).

- Statewide, there were 69 new deaths reported Sunday and 149 additional deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 11,331, the state said.

- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,566. Statewide, there have been 2,929,036 people who have tested negative.

- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.

To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."

Santa lights up OC
Santa lights up OC

  • From staff reports

Oil City's 20th annual Christmas Past celebration kicked off Friday to a roar of cheers and applause.

Area virus cases continue rise

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 from Clarion and Venango counties, and two new deaths from Venango County.

Tri-county area adds 78 COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and eight probable), giving the county a cumulative cases total of 1,095 (880 confirmed and 215 probable).

Update: Closed portion of Interstate 80 reopens

Interstate 80 westbound, between the Strattanville and Shippenville exits, has reopened after being closed to clear wreckage from an early-morning accident, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Clarion Hospital sees increase in virus patients

Butler Health System announced Clarion Hospital has been experiencing a growing number of COVID-19 patients as a result of community spread, which has put the hospital's critical care, or ICU, beds at capacity.

Tri-county area reports more virus cases, deaths

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 (40 confirmed and four probable) and an additional virus-related death, which is the county's ninth.

Crashes mount
Crashes mount

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

A surge of crashes was reported across the area as snow created treacherous driving conditions on Tuesday.

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Venango and Mercer counties through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, according to the NWS.

Central Elementary has 3 positive virus cases

Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.

Area reports 59 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.

'A marvel of sweet tones'
'A marvel of sweet tones'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

Items that were removed from an old Episcopal church in Rouseville still have a home 150 years later at Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City.

Area weekend cases top 100

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 136 cases of COVID-19.

Tri-county area records new virus cases

HARRISBURG--The state Department of Health on Saturday announced Clarion County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 (37 confirmed and three probable), Forest County reported 20 new confirmed cases, and Venango County reported 18 new confirmed cases.

Tri-County reports new virus cases

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and 28 probable), Venango County reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).

No Starlight Ball in '21
No Starlight Ball in '21

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

In a year that would have marked a milestone, one of Oil City's most popular holiday venues for young students has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health directives.

Tri-county area records 122 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 (65 confirmed and five probable), Clarion County reported 47 new cases (32 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported five new confirmed cases.

Perilous rescue
Perilous rescue

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Three people were injured in a water rescue Tuesday on the Allegheny River in Oil City after the city fire department's boat flipped during the rescue.

Area has 57 new virus cases

  • Updated

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Clarion County reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 (27 confirmed and four probable) and Venango County reported 26 new cases (21 confirmed and five probable).

Area reports 66 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday announced Clarion County reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 (21 confirmed and 20 probable) and Venango County reported 25 new cases (19 confirmed and six probable).

A helping hand
A helping hand

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

An amazing 1,260 turkeys were distributed at the annual Friends for Food campaign in a socially distanced drive-through on Saturday at the Rocky Grove fire hall.

Light-Up Night ignites magic and excitement of the season
Light-Up Night ignites magic and excitement of the season

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

Franklin's annual Light-Up Night on Saturday may not have had its usual pomp and circumstance, but the simple celebration of the holiday season succeeded in what it always set out to do and ignited the magic and excitement in the hearts of countless residents.

Area weekend cases hit 111

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 111 cases of COVID-19.

Tri-county has nearly 100 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday announced Forest County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 (18 confirmed and two probable), Clarion County reported 52 additional cases (39 confirmed and 13 probable) and Venango County reported 23 new cases (20 confirmed and three probable).

Area reports 67 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 (30 confirmed and six probable), Clarion County reported 29 new cases (16 confirmed and 13 probable) and Forest County reported two additional cases (one confirmed and one probable).

Heath's owners plan another Thanksgiving spread
Heath's owners plan another Thanksgiving spread

  • By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer

Love for their childhood neighborhood combined with cooking talents and a big supply of food are prompting two Oil City sisters to offer a bountiful spread for Thanksgiving.

Trash and treasure
Trash and treasure

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Anyone who walks by the Clarion County Courthouse could be inclined to stop in their tracks and be awestruck by the Victorian-style structure, particularly its clock tower.

Area reports 39 additional COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 (19 confirmed and six probable) and Clarion County reported 14 new confirmed cases.

Tri-county area has 38 new virus cases

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced Clarion County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 (13 confirmed and seven probable), Venango County reported 16 new cases (11 confirmed and five probable) and Forest County reported two additional cases (one confirmed and one pr…

Franklin tree arrives
Franklin tree arrives

  • By SARAH TITLEY Staff writer

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Franklin now that the official community tree has arrived.