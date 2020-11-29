HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 136 cases of COVID-19.
Clarion County, the state said, also reported one new virus-related death on Saturday, raising the county’s total deaths to 10.
Among the statewide 5,529 new cases reported Sunday were 22 from Clarion County (16 confirmed and six probable), 28 new cases from Venango County (26 confirmed and two probable), and eight additional cases from Forest County (seven confirmed and one probable).
Among the statewide 8,053 new cases reported Saturday were 40 from Clarion County (37 confirmed and three probable), 20 confirmed cases from Forest County, and 18 confirmed cases from Venango County.
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 961 cases (651 confirmed and 310 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 937 cases (741 confirmed and 196 probable).
Forest County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 95 cases (80 confirmed and 15 probable).
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer County, the state said, reported 163 additional cases over the weekend, including 66 new cases on Sunday (62 confirmed and four probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 2,843 cases (2,419 confirmed and 424 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported one new virus-related death on Sunday, raising the county's total deaths to 18.
Crawford County, the state said, reported 121 additional cases over the weekend, including 64 new cases on Sunday (56 confirmed and eight probable). The county now has a cumulative total of 1,871 cases (1,482 confirmed and 389 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The 5,529 new statewide positive cases reported Sunday, 2,524 more than the number reported Saturday, raise the cumulative total of cases to 357,196 (331,919 confirmed and 25,277 probable).
More than 8,000 new positive cases have been reported statewide in two of the past four days and more than 7,000 new positive cases have been reported in four of the past 11 days.
More than 6,000 new positive cases have been reported in 10 of the past 12 days, and more than 5,000 new positive cases have been reported on 16 of the past 18 days.
The number of new positive cases reported Sunday marks 55 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 new cases were reported and 28 consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported.
Additionally, there have been more than 3,000 new cases reported for 21 consecutive days and more than 4,000 new cases reported for 20 consecutive days.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 210 days.
- Statewide, there were 76 new deaths reported Sunday and 41 additional deaths reported Saturday, raising the total to 10,351, the state said.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 14,123. Statewide, there have been 2,818,877 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."