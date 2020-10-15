HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Thursday announced Venango County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 (two confirmed and five probable) and Clarion County reported five new cases (one confirmed and four probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has 149 total cases (106 confirmed and 43 probable) and Clarion County now has 171 total cases (128 confirmed and 43 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at 17 total cases (14 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported seven new cases (four confirmed and three probable). The county now has 366 total cases (289 confirmed and 77 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 15 new cases (eight confirmed and seven probable). The county now has 862 total cases (762 confirmed and 100 probable).
The state on Thursday reported 1,598 new statewide positive cases, 322 more than the number reported Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 177,520 (170,794 confirmed and 6,726 probable). There are 11,516 cases among health care workers.
The number of new positive cases reported Thursday marks 10 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 165 days.
Statewide there were 21 new deaths reported Thursday, raising the total to 8,432, the state said.
Care facilities
— In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Wednesday, Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center cumulative statistics now list fewer than five employee cases, down from the 10 employee cases that were previously reported. The document continues to list nine resident cases at the facility.
Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation cumulative statistics continue to list 14 resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation cumulative data continue to show five resident cases.
— An additional nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, continues to show Forest County reported one employee case at one unnamed facility.
However, a spokesperson with Windsor House at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville told the newspaper on Thursday that the facility has no employee cases and no resident cases.
That same chart also continues to show Venango County with five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases at one unnamed facility, and Clarion County with 18 resident cases, 16 employee cases and one death among three unnamed facilities.
— Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 24,213 resident cases and 5,332 cases among employees for a total of 29,545 cases at 1,014 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
— The state said there are a total of 5,585 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Recovery rate and testing
— The state continues to report a recovery rate of 80%.
— The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 8 and Wednesday is 240,220, including 9,370 positive results, according to the state.
— The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 9,786. Statewide, there have been 2,089,197 people who have tested negative.
Area health systems
— UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 2,977 specimens for COVID-19 testing as of Thursday, including 854 tests at the hospital and 2,123 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 40 tests were positive for the virus.
The hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients.
— Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."