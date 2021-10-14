Franklin state police said they are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery of Spanky's Tobacco World this morning in Cranberry Township.
Police said the man entered the 1719 Riverside Drive business at about 7:30 a.m. carrying a long gun and demanding money. He fled on foot after being given an undisclosed amount of money.
Police described the man as white, age mid-20s to early-30s and about 6 feet tall with an average build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Franklin state police at 814-676-6596.