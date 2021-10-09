Autumn Leaf Crafters Day draws big crowd

CLARION — It was Farmers and Crafters Day on Friday at the Autumn Leaf Festival, and Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker said the day went well.
Becker said she and her crew started getting things lined up at 2 a.m., and vendors were already on the street by 5 a.m.
“The process of getting them into place was the smoothest I have ever seen,” she said.
Becker said it was so smooth she was concerned.
“Usually our walkie-talkies are squawking and this year they were quiet. I thought they were broken,” she said.
Becker said they were down about 50 crafters this year, but 290 vendors were set up along Main Street.
“We expected that because of COVID but some of them were sold out of product,” she said. “They are trying to get parts together so they can make their crafts, but a lot of it is on back order.”
Becker said the crowd was great.
“By 8 you could barely get through the street,” she said. “It is nice to see people out and about and every one is friendly.”
Becker said the great weather Friday obviously helped everyone enjoy the day.
The festival wraps up this weekend, and today’s Tournament of Leaves parade steps off at noon with 131 units.
The Clarion University football team plays IUP at 2 p.m., and the Wild World of Animals show will follow on Main Street at 4 p.m.
An oldies show featuring American Pie is on tap at 5:30 p.m. Becker said there will be a break during intermission of the concert for a drawing based on the chamber’s sale of commemorative buttons.
The festival finishes off Sunday with a tractor show. There is no registration for the show, and anyone interested in entering their tractor can show up at 8 a.m.
“Sunday will be the last time to taste all of that great festival food until next year,” Becker said.