Avian influenza identified in Venango County, James says

HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James issued a warning to backyard chicken owners to protect their flocks after the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed five Merganser ducks died along Kahle Lake in Venango County from the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1).

Kahle Lake borders Venango and Clarion counties.

“HPAI is a dangerous transmissible disease of poultry and has been identified in commercial poultry flocks in 10 states since early February, some of which border Pennsylvania,” James said in a news release.

“Migratory birds can carry the disease and spread it to both backyard poultry as well as the commercial poultry industry. Since there is no cure, depopulation is the only solution. We must remain vigilant to protect Pennsylvania’s multibillion dollar commercial poultry industry.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is safe to eat poultry and eggs when they are properly handled and thoroughly cooked. The CDC advises the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI viruses.

This means, the release said, over-easy and sunny-side-up eggs should be avoided. Also, people should not consume meat or eggs from poultry that are sick.

According to the state Department of Agriculture, the symptoms of avian influenza in chickens include unexplained sudden death, swelling of the head, purple discoloration of comb and wattles, sudden drop of feed and water consumption, lethargy and depression.

James said HPAI is transmitted through contact with fecal matter from wild birds, infected birds, contaminated equipment, and contaminated boots and clothing.

In order to protect flocks from the disease, the release said, backyard chicken owners should keep poultry inside their coop to avoid contact with wild birds, remove birdhouses and feeders used by wild birds, wear dedicated footwear and clothing to work with birds, wash hands before and after working with birds, clean and disinfect equipment in contact with birds, and limit visitors to the premises.

Anyone who witnesses unexplained illness or death within their flock should contact the state Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852.

Pennsylvanians can assist with HPAI surveillance efforts by reporting any sick or dead wild birds to the state Game Commission by calling 610-926-3136 or sending an email to pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov.

Luka Krneta, news editor of The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at (814) 677-8367 or at lukakrneta.thederrick@gmail.com.

