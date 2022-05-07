Bandfest returns to Franklin High School

Nearly 300 students from more than 20 area schools gathered Friday at Franklin High School for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Bandfest.
Participating sixth and seventh graders joined together into a large group to practice, and eighth and ninth graders formed into a second group.
The two groups practiced during the day Friday for a performance Friday evening at the high school.
Participating students were directed by guest conductors Jonathon Helmick of Slippery Rock University and Jason Worzbyt of Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Sarah Dawson, the band director for Clarion Area High School, brought 12 students to Bandfest. She said she was worried about it being a long day for some of her students, but they were full of excitement.
Late in the morning, two of Dawson’s students found her during a break. She asked them if their mouths were worn out from playing their brass instruments all morning.
One student replied enthusiastically, “A little bit, but I don’t care if my mouth hurts. I’m going to play full out!”
During rehearsal, Worzbyt lead the eighth and ninth graders through their song selections.
During one of the pieces, he tried to coax a climactic cymbal crash from the students. “The biggest cymbal crash of your life happens at the beginning of this piece,” he told them.
After explaining a technique for the students to get a better sound from their cymbals, Worzbyt grabbed a pair himself and demonstrated, to the amusement of the students.
Meanwhile, Helmick instructed the younger group of students, leading them through their pieces in preparation for the evening concert.
Helmick pointed out the word “building” in one of their songs. “What do you think that means?” he asked.
Students raised their hands to offer suggestions such as “It is getting louder” and “More instruments are being added.”
Franklin High School band director Steve Johnston said Bandfest wasn’t held the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns. The students’ enthusiasm showed that they were glad for the return of the event.