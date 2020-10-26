WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court tonight.
Barrett is 48, and her lifetime appointment as the 115th justice will solidify the court's rightward tilt.
The 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party.
With Barrett's confirmation assured, President Donald Trump was expected to celebrate with a primetime swearing-in event at the White House. Justice Clarence Thomas was set to administer the Constitutional Oath, a senior White House official said.