The anticipation of the Christmas season was in the air Thursday afternoon as trees went up in the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
A handful of people milled around in the theater lobby to set up the Christmas trees in preparation for tonight’s Christmas Tree Extravaganza. Franklin’s Light-Up Night festivities will follow on Saturday evening.
Representatives from Polk Center decorated their tree with pictures of Polk residents. “Each one is so special,” said Irene McCabe, referring to the residents.
Other trees are trimmed to look like a snowman, celebrate the upcoming musical production “Elf,” or represent local businesses.
Community members can visit the Barrow-Civic tonight to view the forest of Christmas trees that fills the lobby.
— By Laura O’Neil