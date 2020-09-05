(Editor's note: Here is another in a series of stories the newspaper is publishing to mark the 75-year anniversary of the end of World War II this year. This story spotlights the service of Oil City veteran Jack Hynes.)
A lifelong Oil City resident who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II was part of the occupation of Japan when the war ended in the summer of 1945.
Jack Hynes was drafted a year after he had graduated at the age of 17 from St. Joseph High School.
"In 1943, I left here from the YMCA on a bus with 44 or 45 other guys," Hynes, who is 95 and a former Penelec employee, recalled. He said he was "running around getting into trouble for a year" before he headed off to the Army.
After training in the states for about a year, Hynes was sent to the South Pacific where he arrived in early November 1944.
"The war in the Pacific was altogether different than the war in Europe. We didn't have very many airplanes to cover us and we were short on men. They were all in Europe," said Hynes, was discharged as a corporal. "After the victory in Europe we started getting more airplanes and men."
In the South Pacific
Hynes was with the Army's 517th Field Artillery Battalion as part of a heavy artillery gun crew in the South Pacific.
The job of the 517th was to provide backup for the 40th Infantry Division, Hynes said.
He said he was an ammunition loader in a crew loading guns that weighed 15 tons.
"It took four guys to load shells into those guns. Those shells were heavy," Hynes recalled. "The noise and smoke we made you can imagine. Those guns would fire 12 miles into enemy lines."
Hynes said they relied on Pima code talkers to tell them where to move their guns and how much to move them.
The code talkers, of the Pima Indian tribe in Arizona, were among the several hundred Native Americans of various tribes recruited by the U.S. military to relay coded messages in both the Pacific and European theaters of the war.
The code, based on the Navajo language, was never broken.
"The Japanese couldn't understand what they were saying and never broke the code," Hynes said.
Hynes was with his unit at Bougainville in New Guinea before the unit moved on to the invasion of the Philippines.
"The Japanese took the Philippines, Corregidor and Bataan early in the war and we were there in the Philippines to kick them out," Hynes said.
The Navy would transport the soldiers and their artillery between islands in landing ship tanks, Hynes said.
"The landing ship tanks had round bottoms so you would rock and roll all day and all night on the ocean," he recalled.
These ships could land men and equipment directly onto a beach through a large hatch in the side, he said.
"In actual combat you don't live anywhere. You always have to be ready to start firing so you sleep when you can. On a mission if you aren't at your post they have the right to shoot you," Hynes said.
"You got to remember we were 18, 19, 20. I was as crazy as anyone over there. That's why they draft young guys, because they'll take risks no one else would," he added.
While in a rest camp in the Philippines, where the soldiers lived in huts, Hynes took several Filipino children with him to get a meal.
"They hardly got anything to eat most of the time," he said.
In thanks, the family gave him a folding knife they had made, which Hynes still has.
While on one of the islands in the Pacific, Hynes acquired a small notebook used by a spotter for the Japanese.
"When I took it he didn't need it anymore," Hynes said.
Hynes explained that the Japanese had spotters whose job was to draw pictures and make notes on their observations of American bombers, then send the information back to Japan so the Japanese could make planes like the American planes to bomb the Allied troops.
The notebook was full of notes in Japanese and drawings of planes.
Hynes said he sent the notebook years later to a scholar of Japanese at a university to see if he could decipher the notes. The scholar told him the notes were written in an old dialect of Japanese that is almost entirely unknown today and that he couldn't read it.
Atomic bomb on Nagasaki
The U.S. detonated its nuclear weapons over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, respectively, and "the day they dropped the atomic bomb on Nagasaki I was loading blood plasma onto a ship in Subic Bay for the invasion of Japan," Hynes recalled. "The atomic bomb saved our lives."
Japan surrendered to the Allies on Aug. 15, six days after the Nagasaki bombing.
"After Truman dropped the atomic bomb we knew there would be no more fighting," Hynes recalled. "We knew they were going to be surrendering. The atomic bomb killed 80,000. Before dropping the bomb we told the Japanese to get out but they were too brainwashed to do it."
When the surrender was announced to the soldiers in Manila, "we went nuts," said Hynes, who landed in Japan eight days after the surrender.
In Japan
In Japan, Hynes and the others in his unit were sent to Hitachi about 100 miles from Tokyo to go through municipal buildings and everywhere else in search of books by Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Joseph Stalin and imperial Japanese fascists.
When they found the books they would make a large bonfire of them.
"The school books were loaded with (Emperor) Hirohito and those others who started the war," Hynes said.
Hynes recalled they were also sent into the Japanese countryside to search for contraband in all the buildings they found.
"There were hardly any swords in the rural areas...they didn't think they needed them," Hynes said. "They never thought they were going to lose the war. It was a big shock to the Japanese when they said the Americans were coming."
"The Japanese were scared to death of us. They believed what they were told - that we were going to kill them all. That's not what happened," Hynes said.
Hynes said the day before he arrived in Japan 700 women and children committed suicide by jumping off a cliff.
He recalled that in Japan it was very cold during the winter.
"We lived in buildings. We would have froze in tents," he said.
After about four months in Japan, Hynes was sent back to the states.
"When I left Japan I had all this Japanese money...so did all the other guys," Hynes recalled. "When I left I threw the money in the water. Kids jumped into the water to get the money."
It took a month to sail home, Hynes said.
After the war
He arrived in Oakland, California, in February 1946. From there, he went to Camp Atterbury, Indiana, where he was discharged.
"I went to Camp Atterbury and froze to death...it was about 10 degrees above zero," he said.
From Indiana, Hynes said he took the train to Pittsburgh and from there he took a bus back home to Oil City.
"It was different coming home. It always takes time to adjust from something like that," Hynes said.
Hynes received the American Theater Ribbon, the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, a Good Conduct Medal, a World War II Victory Medal, the Army of the Occupation of Japan Medal, and a medal from France.
Hynes went to work for Penelec after he returned home and was employed there for 39 years.
He and his late wife, Jo, raised three children, Mary Ellen, Karen and John. Mary Ellen was a longtime teacher at St. Stephen School in Oil City before she retired at the end of the 2019 school year.
"I would go with Mary Ellen to St. Stephen to talk to the kids. They had no idea about World War II," Hynes said.
Hynes has been a familiar face around town for decades as he enjoys going with friends and family to popular dining spots such as Villa Italia, McNerney's and McDonald's.
He was a longtime volunteer in the kitchen at the St. Stephen School cafeteria, and he has always faithfully attended Mass at both St. Joseph and St. Stephen churches in Oil City.
And he has been a lifelong member of the Oil City Knights of Columbus and is known to many for his service to the K of C and for the hundreds of dinners and functions he coordinated at the club over the years.
Hynes and another K of C member, Bill Gonzalez, who is now deceased, organized an annual free Thanksgiving dinner at the K of C for community residents back in the 1980s. They carried on that tradition for many years.