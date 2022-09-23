After a career spanning more than half a century, much loved Venango County physician William H. Fee Jr. will be closing the doors of his clinic this afternoon for the last time.
Fee, a pulmonologist who has practiced in and around Franklin since moving here in 1974, is retiring to enjoy more time on his farmhouse and the company of his family, including two young grandchildren.
He will see his last patients today in his current office at UPMC Chest Medicine Associates at 124 Home Depot Drive in Cranberry Township.
He has also been a constant figure over the years on the sidelines at Franklin school sports events, and he is one of the last doctors to still make house calls.
“I do house calls to take care of the patient, and when they are too sick to come to the hospital,” Fee said Wednesday, which also happened to be his 80th birthday, as he sat on the front porch of his Franklin farmhouse.
He also treats the Amish community.
“Joyce and I do it together,” he said, smiling at his wife, Joyce Fee, who has been a flight nurse with STAT MedEvac for the last 25 years. “I think the most important thing is to be compassionate and caring.”
William Fee grew up in a small town called Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, and he received a biology degree from Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.
He then attended medical school at Duke University from 1964-68.
“I didn’t have a lot of money, and I also didn’t have a car,” he recalled.
For his first two years of taking classes at Duke during the day, he lived at the nearby VA hospital and paid for room and board by working as a clinical clerk there from 5 to 7:30 every morning.
He was also on call every fifth night.
“I lived right above the ER,” he said. “I didn’t sleep at all the first night.”
Fee quit his clinical clerk job during his final two years of medical school when he started working with patients, and he rented a house with two other students.
During that time, Fee met Eugene Stead, the head of medicine at Duke and founder of the physician’s assistant program.
“The first time I presented a patient in his class, he said ‘You have a long way to go’,” Fee said. “And I said, ‘I know, but I’m gonna make it.’ And he said, ‘I know.’ I never forgot that.”
“Dr. Stead encouraged us always to read, ask questions, and look in journals to make sure we were doing the latest treatments,” he said.
Fee said the next rotation he had with Stead, he had read all of his articles, and “I aced it.”
“Education is what you make of it,” he remarked, then added with a twinkle in his eye, “I graduated in the middle of my class, for your information.”
After four years of medical school, Fee interned at York Hospital before doing his residency and fellowship at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis.
That was interrupted from 1970 to 1972 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and did induction exams as an Army doctor in Berkeley, California, for two years.
“I was one of only two doctors who didn’t go over to Vietnam,” Fee said. “I asked the guy who did my induction physical how he got his job, and then I did exactly what he did.”
After his time in the Army, Fee finished his residency from 1972 to 1974, when he started looking for a place to set up his own practice. A friend of internist Dr. James Houser of Franklin Hospital told him about Franklin.
Fee said it was raining when he flew into the Venango Regional Airport in March 1974. “For some reason, as soon as I put my foot down, I knew ‘this is where I want to live’,” he said.
He has lived in the area ever since, becoming an internist at Franklin Hospital and setting up his private practice, Chest Medicine Associates, in 1974.
His practice was first located on the 15th Street Hill and then on Prospect Street in Franklin. Then he moved to 3512 Route 257 in Seneca before joining UPMC in 2014.
During those years, he took medical students on his rounds with him and became the 1983-84 Teacher of the Year for the family practice residency program at Franklin Regional Medical Center.
He met Joyce in the intensive care unit at Franklin Hospital, where they both worked taking care of patients. They bought their farm, Seldom Rest Farm, in 1982, where they have cows, horses, a donkey, chickens and several cats.
“I get up early in the morning, at 5:30 or 6, and do chores,” William Fee said. “The house is heated by firewood, and so is our hot water. My hobby is splitting firewood.”
“He’s very, very busy,” Joyce Fee said. “He’s very directed in what he does, but the patient always comes first. Not that family’s not important; that’s not what I mean. He’ll come home late from the hospital and I’ll pick up what I need to do, because the patient comes first.”
The patient comes first at sporting events too, which William Fee has been attending as a physician on a volunteer basis for more than 25 years.
“I do it for free,” he said, “because it’s the right thing to do.”
Last year, he was inducted into the Franklin High School Hall of Fame because of his medical services for the school district.
The Fees’ only child, Andra Lee-Mulhearn, played basketball and softball in school and is now a pulmonary critical care specialist at Meadville Medical Center.
She is married to Dr. Nicholas Mulhearn, a pediatrician at Meadville Medical Center, and they have two children who are 6 and 8.
“Lately I’ve been the chauffeur, so I get to see them a lot,” Fee said of his grandchildren. “That’s one of the things I’m looking forward to the most after retirement — spending more time with my grandchildren.”
He also enjoys fishing, playing racquetball and singing in community choirs.
Fee said the medical field has “really changed” since he first became a doctor.
“It used to be more personable than it is now,” he said. “The physical exam was part of how you diagnosed the patient because you talked to them. Everybody in my opinion needs a human touch, and we don’t have that any more.”
Now with machines and scans, Fee said the emphasis is “technological first rather than examining and caring for the patient.”
He also remarked on the “centralization of medicine” and loss of the control of individual physicians, in which insurance companies have become “the chiefs because they have all the money.”
“One of the low points of my career was when electronic medical records arrived,” he said. “They had good points, but the downside is that you focus more on the computer than on taking care of the patient.”
But Fee said the community and the “brilliant colleagues” he has worked with over the years in Franklin have been wonderful. He also praised the collegiality among the doctors.
“There was tremendous community support,” he said of Franklin Hospital. “The administration was pro-physician and determined to make a quality hospital. We got the equipment we needed--we got the first CT scanner in the area.”
And he praised his “tremendous” office staff.
“We have some who have stayed with us for 20, 30 years,” he said. “The nurse practitioners and physician assistants over the years have been wonderful.”
Fee said he instituted a journal club in his office in which once a month everyone in the office presented a medical journal article.
“I want to be remembered for taking care of patients, doing the right thing, putting the patient first, and being kind and compassionate,” he said.
Joyce Fee added that he “still loves to take care of patients” and that he still plans to attend school sports games.
“He’s a very humble soul,” Joyce Fee said. “It’s not about him, it’s about the patient.
“It’s the culmination of a life well-lived,” she added.