A walk through Bethlehem opened Friday evening at the Evangelistic Tabernacle in Cooperstown.

Bonfires and torches, as well as a few strategically placed electric lights, illuminated the village complete with a bakery, potter’s house, winepress, carpenter’s home, blacksmith, an inn with no room in it, shepherds, a rabbi and Roman soldiers, among other attractions.

Calves, sheep, goats and a donkey kept Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus company in a nearby cave.

Right before the doors opened, the several dozen actors and actresses gathered for prayer around a bonfire in the center of town.

Mark Fultz, the pastor of Evangelistic Tabernacle, reminded them that “we are coming together for one purpose, to make much of Jesus.”

More than 235 people streamed in steadily during the first hour to see Bethlehem of first century Judea recreated.

Bethlehem: A Live Walk Through the Village Experience is a free event that continues today and Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Evangelistic Tabernacle at 216 N. Main St. in Cooperstown.

