Big crowd turns out for VA clinic grand opening

A standing room only crowd of veterans and their families filled the new Venango County VA clinic Thursday for its grand opening, which was marked with a ribbon cutting and open house.
About 250 veterans and their families and local leaders joined clinic staff and other VA personnel for the ceremony, which was followed by tours of the clinic located in Cranberry in front of Home Depot.
John Gennaro, the director of the Erie VA Medical Center, welcomed everyone and introduced the speakers.
Dr. Dolan Wenner, a Cranberry High School graduate and the medical director, primary care at the Erie VA Medical Center, spoke about the state of the art facility and the VA’s commitment to veteran care.
Next, Oil City native Lori Bergquist-Springer, the Venango County VA clinic supervisor, spoke of her passion for serving veterans and for her hometown.
She also introduced the clinic staff and noted that because of their efforts the Venango County clinic has a 93.8% veteran trust score, the highest of any of the Erie VA clinics.
Mike Bauman, the project manager from Downing Construction which built the facility, offered a few remarks.
Lastly, Charles Castelluccio, a U.S. Navy veteran from Titusville and the VFW representative of the Erie VA, said a few words.
Landen Swem sang the National Anthem, and chaplain Nelson Chapman of the Erie VA Medical Center gave the invocation and benediction.
The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard posted the colors and retired them at the end of the ceremony.
The clinic, which serves more than 2,000 veterans and employs 15 people, is more than twice the size of its former Allegheny Boulevard location and boasts a large parking lot with ample wheelchair-accessible parking.
The $2.1 million center replaces the previous clinic office suite in Franklin.
The new location allows space for additional specialty services like retinal telehealth, and it features the new Close to Me Oncology pilot, which will bring cancer care closer to the rural patients in the Venango County area starting this fall.
With its PACT configuration model, the new facility location focuses on improving patient access, coordination and continuity of care.
The PACT model integrates and coordinates veteran care with clinical services such as primary care, women’s health, telehealth, dietary education and mental health.