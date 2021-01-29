Big plans at museums

Despite the hardships of 2020, local museums are gearing up to reopen their doors to the public when spring arrives.
Plans for new displays and events are underway at both the Venango County Historical Society in Franklin and the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry in Oil City.
The focus at the Venango Museum will be on the 150-year anniversary of Oil City this year.
And a display featuring Monarch Park, a now abandoned amusement park in Cranberry Township, is in the works at the historical society.
"We are planning an exhibit for the spring on Monarch Park," said Marlie Manning, the executive director of the historical society. "Two collectors in Venango County are willing to loan us items. The one collection belonged to the late Bill Bowen," Manning said.
Monarch Park, an amusement park situated between Oil City and Franklin on Deep Hollow Road, closed in 1926, Manning said.
She explained that a trolley route that looped between Franklin and Oil City brought people to the park, which was also owned by the trolley company.
In February 1926, an ice gorge on the Allegheny River near Franklin destroyed the Big Rock Bridge that carried the trolley tracks to Monarch Park. The park had closed by the end of the year, Manning said.
Manning said she plans to reproduce some photos of the park and enlarge them so they are more accessible.
In addition, Manning said someone at the historical society will research items that ran in newspapers about the closing of the park.
Manning said the Historical Society traditionally opens for the year at the end of April or beginning of May.
"We hope to continue with that this year but there is no guarantee that will happen," said Manning, who added logistical details related to reopening and things such as in-person research are still being worked out.
Manning said she hopes to begin holding Thursday book sales in June in addition to the historical society's annual Applefest book sale in October.
"With other fund-raisers we will wait and see. It all comes down to what the governor allows us to do," Manning said. "A lot of things depend on how things develop with the vaccine becoming available. If we can do a large fund-raiser we will," she added.
Manning said the historical society basement has been remodeled to be converted into storage space. The basement project took care of a failing foundation wall in addition to installing new steps, a concrete floor, pumps, lights and electric, among other renovations.
"It was done right... definitely a project that needed done. We can store objects there that are not fragile such as glass and metal," Manning said.
Manning said the historical society received grants for the project from the PNC Charitable Trust and the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, as well as several private donations.
"This will give us more space. I'm happy to have it done," Manning said.
Manning said she is hoping 2021 will be better than 2020.
"You never would have seen 2020 coming and there was no way to plan for it. You just make the best of what you are given," Manning said.
Venango Museum plans
The Venango Museum is asking for help with its big plans this year for Oil City's 150-year anniversary celebration.
"We are asking businesses and clubs to decorate display cases celebrating the 150th of Oil City," museum executive director Betsy Kellner said.
Kellner added that some other entities are celebrating 150-year or 125-year milestones in 2021.
When an organization puts up a display in the changing exhibit area, the case will be locked and not reopened until the organization comes to take down the display, Kellner said.
"Their stuff is safe with us," she said.
Kellner said a celebration of Oil City's anniversary is planned April 11 in Justus Park, then a reception will follow in the museum.
Another piece of Oil City memorabilia will be on display this year at the museum - the Santa that stood at the Grandview Estates building for 28 years.
Kellner said plans call for the museum to be open to the public April 13.
"When people come to Oil City they expect to learn about oil, especially visitors from out of town," Kellner said. "We get a good mix of people from out of town and locals. I really enjoy when a grandfather brings his grandchild in and says this is what I did for work in the oil industry back in the day. That's when you linger on the floor a bit and listen," she added.
While the museum is closed for the winter, staff members clean the place thoroughly, set up the next exhibit, write grants and line up concerts and other fund-raisers for the coming year, Kellner said.
Kellner said concerts can be moved outside to the parking lot, as was done last year due to the pandemic.
The museum will evaluate the feasibility of holding its summer day camp closer to the time in July, Kellner said.
"We know what we can do and where we can move events to if we need to. I hope the vaccine is widely distributed and people will feel safe going out," Kellner said.
She added that the museum was able to endure 2020 due to the generosity of the museum's membership, the fund-raisers that were held and grant money that was secured.
"We did OK in the end. We're so grateful for our members," Kellner said.