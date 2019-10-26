Cranberry High School students released 250 pheasants raised on their campus this year into the wild Friday at Emlenton for today's start of adult pheasant hunting season.
High school teacher Dustin Wenner said 250 more pheasants were released last week for the youth hunting season.
The Cranberry students have released between 500 and 600 pheasants each of the last four years.
The pheasants are raised in the school's pen from May until their release and are cared for by the students in the Cranberry Conservation Club.
Wenner said he is proud of the fact the students decided to donate 50 birds to a disabled veterans group that specializes in veterans with disabilities who love hunting and the outdoors.