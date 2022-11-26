While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday.

“It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”

He added that he thought traffic was up this year from the last two years, which didn’t surprise him because of COVID.

“I can remember prior to that difficulty, it was darn busy,” Goodland added.

Samantha Hugar, manager of the clothing outlet Maurice’s in the mall, said that while she thought traffic was “a little slower than normal” for them, it “seems to be picking up.”

In general, she said Black Friday is a busy day for the store.

“The last several years, we’ve been doing really well on Black Friday,” Hugar said.

Some of the small businesses don’t offer the same kind of Black Friday deals as bigger chain stores, but they still benefited from the Black Friday crowds.

Suzi Young of Inspire Me Gifts, which sells apparel and accessories such as jewelry and bags as well as home décor items, said that her store was benefitting from the Bath and Body Works shoppers across the concourse.

“Being a gift store, this is never my biggest day—people come here after they get the big deals,” Young said. “But we’ve had quite a lot of people, which is good. I am quite pleased right now.”

Jane Harmon, owner of home décor store Nell’s Crafts, said that for her business, last year was “way above average” and this year was back to average.

“I’m not complaining, that’s still fine,” she added cheerfully. “My best day is the Christmas open house. It’s just jammed with people.”

Harmon said she holds two open houses a year — one in the spring and one in the fall- and this year’s fall open house was held two weekends ago.

“Black Friday isn’t such a big one any more, but from now to Christmas it will be busy,” she added.

In the mall concourse, several vendors with temporary tables were set up near the Christmas tree selling their wares.

“Last year was a little slow, but I think more people are walking through this year,” said vendor Connie Shull, who is an independent consultant for Thirty-One. “I think I saw more people here than at Walmart.”

Shull said the vendors set up in the concourse were affiliated with Relay for Life and had set up there to help bring traffic and money into the mall.

The Relay for Life vendors will be at the mall again today.

“I do numerous events here to help bring traffic,” Shull said.

She added that all the vendor fees for the hallway vendors would be going to Relay for Life, which will hold another event next Saturday at the Oil City Knights of Columbus for Oil City’s Christmas Past celebration.

“The economy’s bad,” she said, “but people are going to keep buying gifts for friends and family.”

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Free

Coming Thursday: Polk State Center

Although state Rep. R. Lee James and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson are in agreement that staving off closure of Polk State Center is a community priority, they are in disagreement on a proposed alternative.

Free

Holiday to delay OC garbage pickup

  • From staff reports

Oil City is informing its residents that Friday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Block party brings awareness to intellectual disabilities, autism
Free

Block party brings awareness to intellectual disabilities, autism

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Those who stopped in at the fall block party at the Venango County Human Services training center in Franklin on Saturday were greeted by a cheerful gathering during the first-ever event in which attendees learned more about people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

Free

Update: Speed limit reduced on Interstate 80

Due to snow squalls moving through the area, the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Clarion County, between exit 42 (Route 38 Emlenton) and exit 45 (Route 478 St. Petersburg/Emlenton), and in Jefferson County, between exit 78 (Route 36 Sigel/Brookville) and exit 81 (Route 28 Hazen) has been red…

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #5
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #5

TheDerrick.com is not just a digital version of The Derrick and The News-Herald. Sure, it has the page-by-page e-edition and scrolling print edition that look like digital replicas of the printed newspaper, but it also has so much more!

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #4
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #4

The Events Hub is a great way to find out what's happening in the local area! This ongoing calendar of events is updated frequently with information about local upcoming special events and activities.

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #3
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #3

You can purchase photos from The Derrick and The News-Herald in our photo store! In fact, when we take several photos at an event, we make those photos available for purchase, too! You can buy prints, specialty items and more.

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #2
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #2

We have a "little" bit of experience as your local news provider. The Derrick and The News-Herald have been your trusted news source for over 150 years! We are proud to serve our local communities.

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #1
Free

Happy News Year Sweepstakes: Fun Fact #1

We deliver The Derrick and The News-Herald in eight counties! We have delivery subscribers in Butler County, Clarion County, Crawford County, Forest County, Jefferson County, Mercer County, Venango County and Warren County. For those outside of our delivery area who want the printed paper, w…

Police seek suspect
Free

Police seek suspect

State police in Franklin are asking for the public's assistance in locating the female suspect in this photo. According to police, the manager of Dollar General on Route 257 in Cranberry Township reported the individual in the photo entered the store with two juvenile females at about 7:25 p…

Voters have their say
Free

Voters have their say

Pleasant, sunny weather and two hotly-contested state races kept a steady trickle of voters going through local polling places around noon Tuesday to cast their votes in the midterm elections.

Titusville Herald was fixture for 157 years
Free

Titusville Herald was fixture for 157 years

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The roots of the Titusville Herald run deep in Crawford County. The newspaper was a daily feature for 157 years, which made it the Oil Region’s oldest newspaper.

Franklin couple riding high on city and with helping vets
Free

Franklin couple riding high on city and with helping vets

  • By BRAD LENA Contributing writer

When retirees Joe and Andrea Durinsky made up their minds to have a second home that would be in addition to the one they have in Beaver County, it had to be in a location that would satisfy their passion for outdoor activities — especially riding bicycles.

Venango County voting machines tested
Free

Venango County voting machines tested

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Venango County election officials held a public voting machine testing Friday morning in the Courthouse Annex in preparation for Tuesday’s general election that features high-profile races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania.

Oil City ousted from playoffs
Free

Oil City ousted from playoffs

  • By RYAN KUNSELMAN Assistant sports editor

TITUSVILLE — On Friday night at Carter Field in Titusville, it would have been hard to imagine a worse start than what Oil City suffered through as it squared off against Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 3A football playoffs.

Free

Coming Saturday: Polk State Center

Plaintiffs in the Polk-White Haven state centers lawsuit have seen their motion for class-action status granted, but the motions for preliminary injunctions have been denied.

Free

Center to give out Narcan

  • From staff reports

Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building
Free

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building

As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant St…

Tales to Tell: Family Tradition
Free

Tales to Tell: Family Tradition

In the summer of 1985, my wife Carolyn and I purchased The Family Tradition Restaurant, known as The Spot for the previous 38 years. Within a very short time I started noticing strange occurrences, including doors in certain rooms closing on their own and unexplained noises after we had clos…

Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery
Free

Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery

Crybaby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, Knox, on Triangle Road (real name being St. Luke’s Cemetery). It sits on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere with old gravestones. According to the myth, there are twin babies buried there after they took ill with a fever in the 1900s. The babi…

Free

Oil City man found safe

Oil City police said an Oil City man who had been reported missing since on or about Oct. 24 was found safe.