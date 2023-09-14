Body of missing woman found in Cook Forest

The body of a missing Clarion Borough woman was found Thursday morning in Cook Forest State Park, according to Ryan Borcz, the park's operations manager.
After the body of 43-year-old Andrea Leigh Guntrum was discovered at 9:43 a.m., Borcz confirmed Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker had been called to the scene to determine the cause of death.
The search for Guntrum, which had resumed in the early hours of Thursday morning, had expanded to include the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau Forestry Staff from Clear Creek, Elk, Moshannon and Cornplanter state forests.
Also involved in the search were volunteer fire departments from Farmington, Sigel, Marienville and Emlenton, as well as Clarion state police, Cook Forest State Park staff, and search-and-rescue dog teams.
Clarion Borough Police Chief William H. Peck said the search initially began when her family, at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, reported to Clarion police that she was missing, and that his department is leading the investigation into her disappearance and death.
Guntrum's vehicle was found at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the Cook Forest State Park fire tower on Fire Tower Road, near Route 36, prompting the search, Borcz told the newspaper on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, Peck said numerous emergency departments, led by the park's police, searched for Guntrum all day in the area of the park where her vehicle was found.