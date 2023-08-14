Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker today identified the body of a man whom he determined had accidentally drowned in the Clarion River on Sunday.
Shingledecker said the body of 53-year-old David Holt, of Akron, Ohio, was found at about 8:20 a.m. Monday in the river near Hemlock Island in Farmington Township, close to Cook Forest.
Clarion County 911 confirmed it had received a call at 4:30 p.m. Sunday about a man being in distress along the Clarion River near Route 36. Multiple agencies had been working to locate the individual.
Rangers with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, Emlenton Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1 and Millcreek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and aided in the search, both Shingledecker and 911 confirmed.
The scene was cleared at about 12:20 p.m. Monday.