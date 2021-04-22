Both lanes of I-80 reopen

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area are now open.

According to Clarion state police, "multiple vehicles" were involved in the accident near the westbound exit to Emlenton at about 6 a.m. Police could not confirm reports of injury.

A news release from PennDOT said the accident had forced the closure of both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

According to PennDOT, a detour had been set up in Venango County for eastbound traffic to take exit 29 at Barkeyville onto Route 8 into Franklin and then to follow Route 322 to Clarion County, where vehicles gained access to the interstate at exit 60 in Shippenville.

Video this morning from the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce and Shawgo Real Estate showed a steady flow of tractor-trailers moving along Liberty Street.

Earlier this morning, Franklin police Chief Kevin Anundson told the newspaper there were no traffic issues reported.

Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 was diverted into Emlenton, and then back onto the interstate at exit 42 prior to the reopening of those lanes.

