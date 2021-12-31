Boy's Christmas inflatables also are a display of generosity

Another Christmas season is winding down, but 8-year-old Will Cisek’s holiday spirit will continue through his 45-piece-and-counting inflatable Christmas display, which will be on display for a while beyond the start of the new year.
What started as a friends-and-family event five years ago is fast becoming an annual tradition that residents from Franklin and surrounding areas anticipate.
Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ciseks opened the display at their 1230 Elk St. home to public viewing for the first time.
The family just believed after being in lockdown for much of 2020 that people were looking for something nice and happy to do to get into the holiday spirit — and what better way than to take a walk down an animated “Winter Wonderland?”
Jennifer Cisek, Will’s mother, and her son agreed social media plays a huge part in how many people show up to view the display, allowing a reach to people outside the immediate area.
“Social media truly is amazing,” Jennifer Cisek said. “A couple from New Castle came to Franklin who saw (the display) on Facebook and decided to come and view the display in person.
“A lot of people come through at least once a week because it makes them smile and it makes them happy. They know Will and they get a kick out of him.”
There is no charge to view the inflatables, but a donation box is set up near the display for anyone wishing to contribute to Precious Paws Animal Rescue.
Just like last year, the reason Will Cisek chose to help Precious Paws is because he loves dogs and wanted to donate to the rescue in memory of the family’s late dog, Scarlet.
Precious Paws President Theresa Weldon said the donations will benefit the rescue’s “Oscar Fund,” an animal assistance financial resource to help pet owners who have little means to pay for unexpected emergency or medical conditions their pets could encounter.
“People in this community are very, very generous,” said Jennifer Cisek in addressing how difficult it can be to raise donations amid a pandemic. “People like animals. It’s a very animal-friendly community, as well.”
According to Will Cisek, “Last year we raised $1,665, and (so far) this year was over $1,000.”
Jennifer Cisek said the family had learned about the work Precious Paws does through their late neighbor, Penny Haylett-Minnick, who co-founded “Dukefest,” which had been an annual celebration of pets held in Franklin.
Since Minnick’s passing, the event has been replaced by “Petfest,” which is organized by Precious Paws.
In the days leading up to Christmas, the number of visitors was usually steady. Christmas Eve was the busiest day, and a wide-eyed Will Cisek explained at least 100 people showed up on Christmas Eve, and that was when the most donations were received.
He said each year his family buys more inflatables, and he also receives them as Christmas gifts. This year, Santa brought him four new blow-ups.
He really likes the “JOY” display but his favorite is the “Hot Cocoa” inflatable, which he received as a gift this year and was added to the display almost immediately after opening presents.
His mother believes setting up the display every year gets her son in the Christmas spirit. His favorite part about setting up the display is hearing the kids outside his house as they view the inflatables.
“I also like when it’s windy because you get to see how well you really tied them down,” he giggled.
Seeing the joy the display brings to others and the amount of money raised for Precious Paws the past two years has encouraged Will Cisek to continue with the display for years to come.
“I’ll be doing this even in my 80s and 90s. I’ll always expand,” he assured.