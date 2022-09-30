Bridge in Cranberry closed

The bridge over Halls Run Creek on Meadow Church Road in Cranberry Township has been closed because the bridge superstructure has deficiencies, according to the township's website.

The estimated duration of the closure is unknown, the township said, but officials are working with engineers and other agencies to make necessary repairs. Meanwhile, the township asks motorists to make no attempt to drive around the closure signs and barricades.

Residences along Meadow Church Road, between Zacherl and Hill City roads, can still be accessed via the Hill City Road end of Meadow Church Road, according to the township. All appropriate agencies, including first responders, have been notified of the closure.

Anyone with questions may call the township manager at 814-676-8812.

