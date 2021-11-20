It wasn’t easy, but it was historic.

For the first time in program history, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs became back-to-back champions on the gridiron as they battled their way to a 28-21 victory over Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley on Friday in the District 9 Class 1A championship game at Clarion University’s Memorial Field.

It also marked the first time the program has ever reached 11 wins in a season as the Bulldogs improved to 11-1 on the year while locking up a berth in the state playoff tournament.

“It’s just a phenomenal feeling,” Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold said. “Last year was special because it was our first time in 24 years. This year is special because we did it over a full season. We didn’t lose a single game over COVID. Last year we played eight games and four of them were playoff games.

“And I would never say that last year wasn’t legitimate because those seniors worked their tails off, and if you look at the teams that we played, we played all the challenging teams. But, to do it over a 10-game season and to play 12 football games and after the way that we started the year, to come back and win 11 in a row, it undoubtedly makes it special,” Gold added.

The Bulldogs came out of the gates and immediately punched the Falcon Knights in the mouth early and often.

They kicked off the scoring on just the game’s second play from scrimmage as quarterback Bryson Bain sent a perfect pass deep down the right sideline into the waiting arms of wideout Chris Marshall, who sprinted into the end zone for a 64-yard score. Tyson Adams made the extra point to put Redbank up 7-0 just 49 seconds into the game.

After forcing a quick three-and-out, Redbank put on a more methodical march on its second drive, covering 66 yards on 13 plays. Bain connected with Marshall three more times on the drive for 26 yards while Aiden Ortz added 23 yards on two receptions before running back Ray Shreckengost capped off the trek with a 10-yard scoring run up the center of the defense. Another Adams PAT made it 14-0

The Bulldog defense forced another three-and-out on the ensuing UACV possession, but the Redbank special teams decided to get in on the action this time as Carsen Rupp took advantage of a mishandled snap by the punter and basically stole the pigskin right off his foot while he was attempting to boot it.

Without hardly breaking stride, Rupp carried the ball 27 yards to paydirt, putting the Bulldogs up 21-0 after another point-after before the first quarter had even ended.

At that point, the game had all the makings of a blowout, but the second quarter saw the Falcon Knights (9-3) begin their comeback.

After turning the Bulldogs away at the UACV 27, the Blue and Gold opened their drive with a 38-yard strike on a reverse pass from wideout Ryan Cooper to Skyler Roxbury. Five plays later, Cooper finished what he started, hauling in a 12-yard TD pass from QB Brody Dittman to make it 21-7 after the extra point.

That’s where the score remained until the third, when the Falcon Knights continued their surge by scoring twice in the quarter with the first being on a 6-play, 60 yard TD drive that saw Dawson Camper cross the goal line from a yard out. Cooper, the holder on the extra point, then ran in the 2-point conversion after a bad snap forced him to scramble, making the score 21-15.

The second came just minutes later as UACV turned a Bulldog fumble into a 10-yard pass from Dittman to Cooper. UACV had a chance to take the lead, but the extra point sailed wide, leaving the score at 21-all with 4:48 still left in the third

Both offenses went quiet after that until the fourth when the Bulldogs put together what would be the game-winning drive.

Taking over at its own 32, Redbank saw Bain complete four passes on the drive, including a 27-yarder to Kahle and a big 12-yarder to Tate Minich in a fourth-and-11 situation, while Shreckengost carried the ball four times for 28 yards with the last one being the TD plunge from just inches away to set the eventual final after the PAT.

“To be down 21 nothing and for these guys to respond and claw and fight and show their heart and character, there’s just no words to say how proud I am,” UACV head coach Brad Dittman said of his team’s effort in the loss.

