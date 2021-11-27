CLARION — What’s black and white and red all over?

The Redbank Valley Bulldogs.

In the middle of a snow storm at Clarion University’s Memorial Field on Friday night, Redbank Valley reached new heights on the gridiron as the boys from New Bethlehem battled the elements, adversity and a tough opponent en route to a 21-14 victory over Northern Bedford County in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals.

With the victory, Redbank is now just one of four teams left standing in the state for the first time in its history.

“It’s special,” Bulldog head coach Blane Gold said. “As a kid growing up and playing sports, I was fortunate at Franklin to see our basketball team win two state titles. I was in sixth grade for one, 11th for the other, and to have the chance to go play at Hershey, that’s special ... We get to say that we’re playing to go to Hershey. That’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, and hopefully it’s something that the kids embrace this week.”

Friday night’s contest against the Panthers (9-4) was one to remember as snow fell lightly at times and heavily at others, but always continuous regardless of how fat the flakes were.

And, running between and around those flakes was Bulldog running back Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost, who racked up 140 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while also returning a kick for a TD. Plus, he did all of that after learning he would be the starter just hours before the game.

“Ray (Shreckengost) was unavailable tonight, and we didn’t find that out until about two o’clock today,” Gold said of his usual starter. “But Boo is a guy who is the heart and soul of this team. He’s 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds, and we knew that somebody was going to have to step up and fill that void tonight for Ray, and I don’t know if Boo could’ve done any better ... He was just incredible tonight.”

Redbank (12-1) knew it was in a dogfight from the get-go as Northern Bedford took the opening kickoff and sledded its way 53 yards through the snow on nine plays with quarterback Eion Snider carring in a four-yard keeper for the game’s opening points. The point-after made it 7-0 with 7:25 left in the first.

That’s when Shreckengost struck for his first big play of the game, and it came on the ensuing kickoff.

After struggling to get ahold of the pigskin in the slick conditions, Shreckengost managed to corral it at the Bulldog 20 before eluding defenders and breaking it outside and up the sideline for the 80-yard return. Tyson Adams tacked on the PAT to even the score at 7-all.

Both teams would then trade interceptions with Marquese Gardlock grabbing the first of his two picks in the game for Redbank to close out the opening quarter.

But, the Panthers struck again in the second quarter with a nine-play, 60-yard trek that was again capped off with a Snider keeper, this one from two yards out, giving Bedford the 14-7 edge after the kick.

That’s where the score remained until the third when Redbank used its biggest pass play of the game to strike paydirt again.

After starting at their own 25, the Bulldogs marched all the way down to the Panthers 31, thanks in large part to a 23-yard scamper by Shreckengost. That’s when quarterback Gunner Mangiantini, who entered the game for starter Bryson Bain, lobbed a pass to the right corner of the end zone for wideout Chris Marshall. Marshall went up over his defender and snared the pass for the touchdown that tied the game at 14-all with the point after.

The Bulldogs would then provide the game-winning points on the opening play of the fourth quarter, and they came courtesy of none other than Shreckengost, who busted a run up the middle of the defense for 47 yards at a time when the snow was coming down like an avalanche.

Northern Bedford would provide a major scare down the stretch, driving down to the Bulldogs 6-yard line with under a minute to play, but Redbank’s defense was up the task, turning the Panthers away on downs, setting off a celebration.

Redbank will now take on Bishop Canevin in the semifinals next weekend at a site and time to be determined.

