HERSHEY — All you can ask for is a chance.
And, despite getting dominated in the first half and scrambling to catch up in the second, Redbank Valley gave itself a chance to tie — or beat — Bishop Gulfoyle on Thursday in the PIAA Class 1A football championship game at Hersheypark Stadium.
The Bulldogs were outgained 177-31 in the first half and trailed 7-0 at the break before they tied it up at 7-all in the third and again at 14-all in the fourth before the Marauders took a 21-14 edge with just 3:21 left in the game.
That left Redbank with just one last possession to determine the fate of its unforgettable season, and it was able to drive down to the Guilfoyle 33-yard line with 53 seconds left on the clock. But, a sack and an incompletion put the Bulldogs’ backs against the wall with a fourth-and-17 from the 40.
Quarterback Bryson Bain was unable to handle the shotgun snap, but picked the ball up off the turf and recovered enough to be able to lob the ball down the middle of the field. Unfortunately, it fell into the waiting arms of Marauder defensive back Karson Kiesewetter, bringing the Bulldogs’ dream season to an end.
“When you look at how the season started, probably a lot of people were really questioning what this team was made of and were we the real deal or not,” Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold said, referring to the Bulldogs only other loss of the season, which came back in the season opener to Keystone. “And when you look at the season, the most memorable things for me are what they did to overcome adversity and battle back. That’s what football is really all about ... This playoff run has just been incredible. The way that we’ve been down against teams and we lost a couple guys to suspension and removal from the team, and the way they’ve battled and the way that they’ve played and the willingness to keep playing and not quit, and they took it right down to the very last snap of their careers.”
Redbank (13-2) provided itself with plenty of that adversity early on in the title tilt as it managed just one yard in the opening quarter while Guilfoyle put together a pair of lengthy drives. The first resulted in a missed field goal, but the second struck paydirt on a one-yard plunge from Kiesewetter, who also serves as the Marauders’ QB. The point after made it 7-0 with just 26 seconds left in the first.
Guilfoyle (11-4) put together another long drive in the second that lasted 18 plays and spanned 73 yards, but the Bulldog defense came up big and stopped the march on its own 20, swinging momentum in their favor for the first time in the game.
The offense couldn’t take advantage of that shift, but on the Marauders’ next possession, Redbank knocked the ball loose and Brenden Shreckengost pounced on the loose pigskin to send the game into the half at 7-0.
The Bulldogs forced another fumble on the opening possession of the third with Marquese Gardlock corralling this one, but again, the offense was unable to take advantage.
Midway through the third, however, Redbank finally broke through, and it came on a 39-yard bomb down the left sideline from Bain to Gardlock that capped a six-play, 69-yard drive. Tyson Adams booted the PAT to tie the score at the 4:18 mark.
“We knew we had to come out in the second half and at least tie it up, because they were just going pack it in and keep running the football and keep eating the clock,” Gold said. “So getting that score to Marquese was a big deal.”
Unfortunately for the Bulldog faithful — who came out in force for the contest — the Marauders answered immediately when Kiesewetter channeled his inner Tim Tebow and faked the defense with a run up the middle before putting on the breaks and rising up for a jump pass to a wide open Anthony Cioffari. Fifty-seven yards later, Cioffari crossed the goal line and gave Guilfoyle the 14-7 lead after the extra point.
Redbank wasn’t about to go quietly, though, as they struck again in the fourth quarter, this time on a trick play.
With wideout Chris Marshall at quarterback, he handed the ball off to Ashton Kahle, who was running a sweep left. Before he turned the corner, though, he flipped the ball back to Bain, who had lined up wide. Bain then lobbed a 38-yard TD pass to a wide open Gardlock to knot the score again at 14-all after the PAT with 4:38 remaining in the game.
They would turn out to be the Bulldogs’ final points of the game, but Guilfoyle wasn’t done yet as the very next play from scrimmage was a 43-yard hookup between Kiesewetter and running back Cooper Rother. Two plays later, Rother carried in the deciding touchdown from 13 yards out.
“Really, it was just a few plays here and there,” Gold said. “Last week, we were on the other side of some of those big plays. We made some plays today, but ultimately, they made the last big play.”