NEW BETHLEHEM - Redbank Valley has had a week to remember with the football team and the girls soccer team winning District 9 championships. The Bulldogs volleyball team kept it going Thursday night by defeating visiting Keystone, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15 in the Class 2A finals to clinch the school's third district title in the past six days.
It was Redbank's fourth volleyball title. The others came in 2009, 2016 and 2018.
Coach Matt Darr's Bulldogs, 20-1 this season, had several standouts in the victory. Alivia Huffman had 14 kills, Montana Hetrick added nine kills, nine points and four aces while Ryley Pago contributed six kills and Brianna Minich five. Brooke Holben chipped in with 31 set assists, five points and four aces, Brynn Rearick had 11 points, four aces and 14 digs and Caylen Rearick totaled 13 points, three aces and 10 digs. Nine of her points came in the Game 4 clincher.
Natalie Bowser topped coach Bryan Mong's Panthers (15-4) with 11 points, five aces, six assists and seven kills. Alyssa Weaver piled up 13 assists, Leah Exley had 10 kills and six blocks, Sydney Bell had eight kills while seniors Emma Burrows collected 15 digs and Ceayra Altman had eight points, six digs and three kills.
Redbank Valley will advance to the PIAA western quarterfinals and will host Chestnut Ridge on Tuesday.
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
Clarion 3, Oswayo Valley 0
CLARION - Korrin Burns hammered 21 kills and Brenna Campbell collected 39 set assists as top-seeded Clarion breezed past No. 5 Oswayo Valley, 25-8, 25-10, 25-7,in a semifinal matchup in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs.
The victory was also the 400th in the stellar 22-year coaching career of Shari Campbell, whose Bobcats will play for their third consecutive D-9 championship at noon on Saturday against third-seeded Elk County Catholic at Kane High School.
Clarion finished 18-0 in winning the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title for the 20th time in school history.
Burns, who also served for 16 points with three aces, racked up eight kills in the first set and six in each of the final two sets as the Bobcats raced out to commanding leads in all three sets.
Erica Selfridge added 13 points and 10 kills, Payton Simko had seven kills, Aryana Girvan five and Adia Needham recorded four blocks.
Senior Brenna Campbell, who added 14 points, four aces and eight digs, now has a staggering 2,972 career set assists while Burns is closing in on 1,000 career kills with 975.
Selfridge is leading the state in kill percentage this season while Burns ranks fourth.