It was 50 years ago today when a fatal explosion and fire destroyed the Amalie refinery on Route 322, just north of Franklin along French Creek.
The fire, which broke out Friday, June 19, 1970 at about 11:30 a.m., burned for about 30 hours and left three men dead. Two were employees at the refinery and the third was a 27-year-old Cornplanter volunteer firefighter.
Two more Amalie employees later succumbed to injuries from burns.
The Amalie refinery, which employed about 80 people and processed about 2,000 barrels of crude oil a day, had more than $3 million in losses and was shuttered permanently.
Firefighters from Oil City, Titusville, Randolph-East Mead, Polk, Sandy Creek, Reno, Seneca, Utica, Oakland, Cornplanter, Cochranton and Cooperstown fought the blaze from both sides of the refinery.
A day difficult to forget
Walt Donaldson, who had joined the Franklin Fire Department a year and a half before, was crossing the 13th Street bridge when the first explosions happened, so he headed back to the station.
"It was the biggest fire I was ever involved in. I brought the third pumper myself," recalled Donaldson, who didn't go home for the next three days but was able to get some sleep at the station.
After connecting to a fire hydrant and and laying hose lines, he joined other firefighters who were fighting the blaze.
Donaldson, who later became an assistant chief at Franklin, said they had some warning that some of the tanks might blow.
The chief initially ordered them to pull out a truck. However, it became clear they didn't have time and the chief ordered them to run.
"I can run fast," Donaldson said. "An Oil City fireman fell, so I scooped him up and carried him. He said I saved his life, but I don't think so."
They ran back to the intersection of Grant Street and Atlantic Avenue.
Two lids blew off the tanks, and one of them landed on Cornplanter firefighter Dave Depew, fatally injuring him.
"One lid landed about 10 feet from where I had been standing," Donaldson recalled. "I knew Dave (Depew) real well. He would often come into our station and talk."
When the firefighters realized no more explosions were likely to occur, they went back to pumping water on the tanks to cool them, Donaldson said.
For the next three days, Donaldson was one of the men pumping water on the tanks to keep them cool so they wouldn't explode.
The concern was if the tanks blew, the fire might get into French Creek and into the Franklin water supply, which was downstream. Donaldson said.
Fortunately, he said, the tanks were full, making them far less likely to explode.
Donaldson recalled his thoughts at the time were "Am I going to be alive when this is over?"
The refinery was in ruins and the mayor wanted to bomb it, Donaldson said.
"It wasn't smoky," Donaldson said. "The smoke would rise and you could see fire."
The firefighters ended up using foam to in their attempts to put out the blaze.
Foam expert, Robert Barraclough came from West Chester to lend his expertise and foam was flown into Pittsburgh from Philadelphia. It was then trucked in from Pittsburgh.
On the scene for a week
Donaldson recalled being stationed by a tanker at the intersection of Grant Street and Atlantic Avenue during the second day of the blaze when a call came in for a fire at a nearby steel mill.
"Two trucks responded, one from Franklin and one from Oil City. It took two fire extinguishers to put it out," he laughed. "It looked bad. though."
A pit for used oil had somehow caught fire but didn't endanger the mill, Donaldson said.
The fire at the Amalie refinery was contained by noon, about 24 hours after it began, and put out on the third day, Donaldson said.
A truck from Polk and one from Oil City got "well cooked," Donaldson said.
Thousands of feet of hose and other equipment were ruined.
The fire department was on the scene for a week, Donaldson said.
During that time, the phone at the fire department constantly rang as national news organizations called, Donaldson said.
"It was national news at the time," he said.
Would the refinery explode?
Jim Marshall, who at the time was a young police officer with the Franklin Police Department, said he was working that fateful day.
"At that time we didn't know if the refinery would explode," he recalled.
Marshall said he was sent to Waterworks Road to the old water treatment plant on the other side of French Creek, directly across from the burning refinery. He could see the fire from across the creek and watched the firefighters work to put out the blaze.
"People had gathered there to watch the fire. I was sent to keep them moving," he said. "If it had exploded, a lot of bad things would have happened to the people up there.
"At the time I didn't really think about it, but a few weeks later I realized 'if it did (explode) I wouldn't be here anymore.'"
Marshall said his father-in-law worked for Amalie refinery at the time of the explosion.
When the first explosion happened, his father-in-law and others who worked in the same building ran to where Polly's Ice Cream is now along Route 322, Marshall said. The building where they worked was far enough away from the blast that they were not injured, Marshall said.
Carl Hartle joined the Franklin Fire Department the year before the Amalie fire.
Hartle, who was off the day the fire began on that Friday, recalled going to the site of the fire on Sunday with then Franklin fire Chief Bill Hanna and the coroner to "go through things."
At that point, there was no certainty the fire was over and wouldn't reignite.
They laid more hose as a precaution, Hartle recalled.
"I don't know what gases were in the pipes under the street, but it blew the manhole covers 20 or 30 feet in the air," he said. "It sure scared ya."