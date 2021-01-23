Busy night on the hardwood

Franklin's Easton Fulmer poured in a game-high 23 points and the Knights made 16-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night in a 65-55 victory over Sharpsville in a key Region 4 showdown at the Castle.
Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights, now 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the region, trailed 14-11 after one period before rallying to grab a 24-23 halftime lead, thanks to a 13-9 advantage in the second.
Easton Fulmer drained a pair of three-pointers during the first four minutes of the third quarter, igniting a 19-11 explosion to push the lead to double digits for most of the frame. Fulmer also made 8-of-8 free throws in the final stanza as the Knights hung on for the victory.
Three other Knights scored in double figures as Zak Smith had 12, Damon Curry 11 and Hayden Adams 10. Curry, a freshman, also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Smith handed out five assists while Cade Adams and Hayden Adams had four helpers apiece.
"This was a complete team win and the best we've looked all season," coach Fulmer said. "Everybody did their job."
Jackson Doyle pumped in 21 points to pace the Blue Devils, who dropped to 3-1 in the region. James Thomas chipped in with 12 points and Zak Ramsey had 11.
Franklin will be back in action Monday at home against Kennedy Catholic.
Brookville 57, Oil City 47
Jace Miner fueled a second-half comeback as Brookville spoiled the home debut of Oil City with a 57-47 non-region win at the House of Hustle.
Miner scored a game-high 17 points for the Raiders, who led 21-14 after one period, but found themselves trailing 27-25 at halftime following a 13-4 blitz by the Oilers. Brookville won the third quarter, 15-10, to take a three-point lead into the final stanza and outscored the hosts, 17-10, during the final eight minutes.
Danny Lauer contributed 10 points for Brookville while Hunter Geer had nine, Robert Keth eight and Griffin Ruhlman seven.
Jake Hornbeck and Judias Johnson each scored 11 points for coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers (1-2) while Isaiah Aeschbacher had 10. Holden Stahl chipped in with seven points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Aeschbacher led the Oilers with seven rebounds.
Oil City will be back in action today at home against North Clarion in a varsity-only contest beginning at 6 p.m.
Farrell 59, Rocky Grove 40
A rough first quarter spelled doom for Rocky Grove at the Nest as the Orioles dropped a 59-40 decision to Farrell in a Region 1 clash.
Rocky Grove was only able to manage three points in the first quarter, leaving them down by a 13-3 margin after one frame before that margin was expanded to 29-13 at the midpoint. The Orioles won the third , 15-12, but went on to lose the fourth, 18-12, to set the final.
Caden Toscano led Rocky Grove with 16 points while D'Andre Whitman and Isaac Clayton chipped in with six points apiece.
Trian Holden paced the Steelers with 17 points and Omar Stewart dropped in 16.
Rocky Grove will travel to Jamestown on Tuesday.
Karns City 69, Punxsutawney 54
PUNXSUTAWNEY - Freshman Luke Cramer bucketed 16 points as Karns City improved to 6-1 on the season with a 69-54 victory over homestanding Punxsutawney in non-conference play.
The Gremlins held a slim 30-28 advantage at halftime before using a 21-13 third quarter to take control of the game en route to the victory.
Micah Rupp added 14 points and eight rebounds in the win for Karns City while Cole Sherwin drained nine points on a trio of threes. Nathan Waltman chalked up seven points, 14 rebounds and six assists also.
Andrew Young led the Chucks with 16 points.
The Gremlins return to action today when they host Clarion-Limestone.
Keystone 60, VC 40
Eleven different players hit the scoring column for Keystone as the Panthers used a balanced offensive attack and a big first half to dispatch of Venango Catholic in a KSAC crossover contest at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
The Panthers (4-0) stormed out to a 25-2 lead after one quarter and pushed it all the way out to 45-10 at halftime before coasting to the win in the second half.
Bret Wingard dropped in 12 points in the victory while Brandon Pierce added 11, Logan Sell 10 and Keenan Heeter eight. Gavin Hogue and Colin Say tacked on six apiece.
Reza Reese led the Vikings offense, hitting three longballs on his way to 13 points while Andrew Burda deposited nine points and Jake Liederbach eight.
The Panthers will host Forest Area on Tuesday in a varsity-only contest that tips off at 6 p.m.
Clarion 58, C-L 38
STRATTANVILLE - Clarion's Hunter Craddock pumped in a career-high 24 points and also grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Bobcats to a 58-38 road win over Clarion-Limestone in a KSAC crossover game.
Clarion, now 5-1 on the season, trailed 16-11 after one period before turning things around with a 19-7 blitz in the second quarter. The Bobcats also won the third quarter, 14-6, and closed it out with a 14-9 edge in the final stanza.
Cal German added a double-double for Clarion, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds while also collecting five assists and five steals. Beau Verdill chipped in with seven points, seven rebounds and five assists and Christian Simko had nine points.
Hayden Callen topped the Lions with 11 points and Braden Rankin had nine.
Clarion will play Monday at DuBois while C-L travels to play Cranberry on Tuesday.
Union 47, Cranberry 24
RIMERSBURG - Caden Rainey and Karter Vogle teamed up for 31 points and led Union to a 47-24 victory over visiting Cranberry in a KSAC crossover matchup.
Rainey led the way for the Golden Knights with a game-high 18 points while Vogle chipped in with 13. Brock Jordan tossed in eight points as well.
Union held a slim 12-8 lead after one period before breaking the game open in the middle quarters. The Knights outscored the Berries, 16-4 in the second to take a 28-12 halftime lead and then had a 15-0 blitz in the third to take control, 43-12.
Ashton Weaver scored all his career-high 11 points in the fourth quarter for the Berries, including a trio of three-pointers. JT Stahlman chipped in with six points.
Cranberry will host Clarion-Limestone on Tuesday while Union will play Wednesday at Redbank Valley.
Moniteau 61, Forest Area 26
TIONESTA - Kyle Pry, Ryan Jewart and Mason Mershimer combined for 40 points as Moniteau powered its way past homestanding Forest Area, 61-26 in a KSAC crossover contest.
Pry popped in a game-high 16 points for the Warriors, who led 18-2 after one period, 34-10 at the half and 51-14 through three quarters.
Jewart chipped in with 13 points and Mershimer added 11.
Allen Johnston tossed in 11 points in the season opener for the Fires (0-1). Colton Kuntz scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter and Jacob Eddy scored six points.
Forest Area will play Monday at Venango Catholic.
Cochranton 51, Saegertown 42
COCHRANTON - Jon Gallo drilled four three-pointers on his way to a game-high 21 points as Cochranton needed a second-half comeback to take down visiting Saegertown, 51-42, in a Region 2 clash.
The Cardinals (4-1, 3-0 R2) trailed 9-7 after one quarter and 19-17 at the half before taking the lead in the third quarter and holding a 32-29 edge heading into the fourth. The final frame saw Cochranton lock up the "W" by winning the scoring battle 19-13.
Jaiben Walker chipped in with nine points in the victory while Tyler George added seven and Wyatt Barzak six.
The Cardinals will next travel to Maplewood on Tuesday.
Lakeview 46, Mercer 30
STONEBORO - Hunter Miller drained 18 points to lead homestanding Lakeview to a 46-30 victory over Mercer in a Region 1 matchup.
The Mustangs held a 15-12 advantage at the break, but the second half was all Sailors as they claimed the third 16-6 and the fourth 18-9 to walk away with the win.
Lane Smith contributed 12 points in the win for Lakeview (1-1) and Isaac Lightcap tallied seven points as well.
The Sailors are back on the hardwood today at Farrell.