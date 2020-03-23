HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there are 165 additional positive cases of COVID-19, including five in Butler County and an additional death in Montgomery County. That brings the statewide total to 644 positive cases in 34 counties and three deaths.
According to the department, there are 6,595 patients who have tested negative.
Positive cases by county
Adams, 6; Allegheny, 48 (1 death); Beaver, 3; Berks, 14; Bucks, 43; Butler, 5; Cambria, 1; Centre, 3; Chester, 40; Columbia, 1; Cumberland,12; Dauphin, 1; Delaware, 54; Erie, 3; Fayette, 1; Franklin, 1; Lackawanna, 7; Lancaster, 5; Lebanon, 3; Lehigh, 25; Luzerne, 10; Mercer, 1; Monroe, 43; Montgomery, 129 (1 death); Montour, 1; Northampton, 23 (1 death); Philadelphia, 128; Pike, 3; Potter, 1; Schuylkill, 3; Washington, 7; Wayne, 3; Westmoreland, 6; York, 10