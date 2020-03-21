BUTLER — Officials at Butler Health System on Saturday confirmed it has treated a patient with presumed positive results for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The patient, who had been sick, was directed by his physician to be tested at BHS’ outdoor site earlier in the week, according to a BHS news release. The patient, a Butler County resident, is recovering at home.
BHS has notified the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Butler County of the confirmed case, the release said.
BHS, the release said, is working with the state Department of Health in the ongoing care and monitoring of the patient.
“Butler Health System has been prepared for COVID-19, and has implemented the proper protocols and infection control best practices," BHS Medical Director of Infectious Diseases John Love said in a prepared statement.
"In addition to its internal processes and controls, BHS adheres to CDC and Department of Health guidelines.”
Also on Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed there are 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and an additional death, this time in Allegheny County, which brings the statewide death total to two.
The total number of statewide cases is 371 in 28 counties, according to a department news release. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.
There are 3,766 patients who have tested negative, the department release said. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
State's virus cases
As of midnight Saturday, there are 371 positive cases of COVID-19, including two deaths, and 3,766 cases that have tested negative, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The following is the number of cases that have been reported in 28 counties:
Adams, 4; Allegheny, 31 (1 death); Beaver, 3; Berks, 7; Bucks, 24; Butler, 1; Centre, 1; Chester, 19; Cumberland, 11; Delaware, 33; Erie, 1; Franklin, 1; Lackawanna, 5; Lancaster, 4; Lebanon, 2; Lehigh, 13; Luzerne, 6, Monroe, 25, Montgomery, 71; Montour, 1; Northampton, 17 (1 death); Philadelphia, 69; Pike, 2; Potter, 1; Washington, 5; Wayne, 1; Westmoreland, 4; York, 9