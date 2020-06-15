BUTLER — Butler Health System on Monday announced the layoffs of 57 positions and 10 furloughed positions.
According to a BHS news release, positions impacted are across the entire health system, and include the pending closure of Butler Memorial Hospital's skilled nursing facility, or Transitional Care Facility.
In addition, the release said, about 60 vacant positions have been eliminated and will not be filled.
BHS said the coronavirus pandemic has placed severe stress on the system and its two hospitals: Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital. Increased costs have combined with severely decreased revenues, resulting in BHS losing of tens of millions of dollars over the past several months.
BHS said it seeks support and has been in regular contact with its elected officials at the state and federal level.