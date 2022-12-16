Callaghan’s Pharmacy, a central storefront on the main street of Franklin for nearly 60 years, has closed its pharmacy and is preparing to close the rest of the business in the coming days.
Max and Helen Callaghan, who have operated the pharmacy since they opened it in 1965, said Rite Aid bought the pharmacy last week and has charge of all their prescriptions now, and the phone number that previously went to Callaghan’s now redirects to Rite Aid.
While Rite Aid now has all the pharmaceutical merchandise, Callaghan’s still remains open for a few more days to hold a final sale of its other merchandise, including the soaps, teas, and other gifts for which it has also been known over the past several years.
“We don’t know exactly how long before we close completely,” Max Callaghan, who is 85, said, but added that it would be “soon.”
Helen, 84, said of the decision to sell and close the pharmacy that “it was partly our age.”
“We had been looking for buyers for years,” Max said. “We tried to sell the pharmacy to individuals, but none of them worked out.”
Helen said she was “happy” for Callaghan’s customers because Rite Aid can offer some things that Callaghan’s couldn’t.
“They have lots of benefits to offer our customers,” she said.
The couple added that due to changes in the health industry, now seemed to be a good time for them to close the business and retire. Helen broke her femur in June, but she said that wasn’t part of the reason for the closure.
“God has been good to us,” she said.
The pharmacy has been in its current location since 1968.
“We moved to this location because it has two entrances, front and back,” Helen said. “It’s a really nice place for people to congregate. We have a lot of gifts.”
The pharmacy was also the first place in town that delivered, she said.
Max said they are looking to sell the building, and they’ve had “a couple of people interested in buying it.”
“Franklin has been a wonderful town to live in and raise kids,” Helen said. The Callaghans had six children — Max, Mary, David, Jennifer, Colette, and Daniel.
Daniel, the youngest, is deceased.
Colette is the fourth generation in the family to go into pharmacy, Max said, adding that his grandfather, Emory Callaghan, was a pharmacist, as well as his uncle, Eugene Callaghan.
“My uncle ran a pharmacy for 40 or 50 years,” he said. “He graduated from the first pharmacy class at Duquesne University.” Max and Colette both also graduated from Duquesne.
The Callaghans, who were married in 1962 and attend St. Patrick Catholic Church in Franklin, celebrated their 60-year wedding anniversary in October.
“Our whole life has been interesting here,” Helen said. “We’ve had many wonderful employments.”
The couple wanted to single out Brenda Harding, who had been a pharmacist with them for 35 years.
“She’s a very good, smart pharmacist,” Max said.
“The best part of the job has been helping people, supporting their well-being,” he added. “We get to heal those that are broken physically.”
And the Callaghans said they will really miss their customers.
“We really want to thank all of the people who have given us their business over the years,” Helen said. “They’re like family.”