Outdoors enthusiasts of all sorts were settling in for Labor Day weekend fun and relaxation on Friday at the area’s local parks.

Oil Creek State Park’s Adirondack shelters were almost at full capacity, park manager David Hallman said, and he added he expected the hiking and bike trail to be busy “if the weather’s nice.”

The weather was certainly beautiful Friday with high-70s temperatures and sunshine, and though hikers and bikers were too busy hiking and biking to be seen much from parking lots, several cars were parked at Petroleum Center.

Over at Two Mile Run County Park, park manager Luke Kauffman said the campground was full there as well, and a few campers were parked in the Crosby Beach lot, which Kauffman said the park allows sometimes “when the campgrounds are full.”

He said people began to arrive as early as Thursday for Labor Day weekend to get in their full camping time before the rain that is in the forecast late on Sunday night.

He added that the park was also getting ready for the “Shine a Light on Suicide” night kayak, which is scheduled for tonight from 6:30 to 10 p.m. tonight and will feature a kayak lights contest.

Over on the dam at the end of the lake, “HOPE” was blocked out in white lettering, which Kauffman said will be lit up at the night kayak.

Registration for the night kayak will continue to be open today before the event.

— By Helen Fielding

