Many events planned by area groups and organizations have been canceled or postponed due to the threat of increasing spread of the coronavirus.
Here is the rundown:
- The March 21 and 28 services at First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St. in Clarion, have been canceled. The church office will reduce operating hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The church’s community sharing supper at 5 p.m. Wednesday will be by takeouts only.
- St. Patrick Church in Franklin has canceled its Wednesday evening Stations of the Cross, its St. Patrick Day Mass and its Luck of the Irish dinner and raffle drawing. The drawing will be rescheduled.
- The Pennsylvania Game Commission has closed its regional offices, including the Franklin site, until March 30, at the earliest. Purchases made online or by mail will not be filled until the offices reopen.
- The First Presbyterian Church, located at 215 E. Bissell Ave., has curtailed all worship services, Bible studies, choir practices, social activities and outside events until April. In the event of the need for pastoral care, the Rev. Ronee Christy can be reached at (724) 971-4803.
- The Adult Prom scheduled Friday in Franklin has been rescheduled for June 12. The event is a fundraiser for the Franklin YMCA.
- A community potluck supper scheduled Thursday at the Bradleytown Community Church has been canceled.
- The Easter Eggstravaganza scheduled Sunday, March 29, at the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City has been postponed.
- A soup dinner fundraiser scheduled Sunday at the Farmington Township fire hall in Leeper has been canceled. The event was a fundraiser for the Relay for Life “Team Nale It.”
- The community wide Palm Sunday service sponsored by the Venango County Christian Ministerium has been canceled. The event was to be held at Cranberry Area High School, but the building has been closed and all activities and events scheduled to be held there have been canceled.
- A community dinner scheduled Wednesday at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 1102 Liberty St., has been canceled.
- The free income tax assistance program provided by AARP and the IRS at the First Baptist Church in Franklin and the Cranberry Mall has been suspended until further notice.
- The Venango County Association of Township Officials’ spring dinner scheduled Saturday at the Sandycreek Township fire hall has been canceled.
- Child Development Centers will close all of its sites until at least Monday, March 30. Head Start classes will remain closed Tuesday at all facilities in Venango, Crawford and Erie counties. The March 30 return date is subject to change.
- The Wesley Jam scheduled Saturday, March 28, at the Wesley Grange, is canceled.
- Monday night Line dancing classes at the Fox Street Church of God have been canceled.
- All youth programs, aquatic programs and group exercise classes at the Franklin YMCA have been suspended for the rest of March.
- The Clarion Free Library will be closed through March 27.
- Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce's Small Business After Hours scheduled for March 18 and the Annual Celebration scheduled for April 22 have been postponed.
- The United Way of Venango County's Annual Celebration set for March 25 is postponed until further notice.
- The Fairy Enchanted Princess Ball scheduled for March 28 at the Sandycreek Fire Hall has been postponed until August 29.
- The county-wide Palm Sunday service sponsored by the Venango County Christian Ministerium set for April 5 at Cranberry High School has been canceled.
- The Oil Region Rising group's meeting set for Thursday at Hoss's restaurant has been canceled.
- The Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has implemented a no-visitation policy at all of its facilities that include skilled nursing, rehabilitation, personal care and assisted living services. The network includes the Oakwood Heights facility in Oil City.
- Walmart stores have cut their hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. The change in hours applies to stores normally open 24 hours.
- The Oil City YWCA's Princess Tea Party is being rescheduled to May 30. In addition, the YW's baked potato/nacho bar luncheon set for Thursday has been canceled. It will be rescheduled.
- The Easter Eggstravaganza sponsored by Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City and set for March 29 has been canceled. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
- The League of Women Voters public meeting for Tuesday, March 17, has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
- The March 28 Salem Lutheran Church's day-long buckwheat pancake event is canceled.
- The 11th annual United Way of Clarion County Clarion River Jam bluegrass festival scheduled for March 20 through 22 at the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion is postponed.
- The March 28 North Clarion Elementary School Art Show and Easter Egg Hunt is canceled.
- The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has announced the closure of all of its state-owned historic sites and museums, regardless of location, effective Sunday, March 15 and extending through the end of March.