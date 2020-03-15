Several area agencies, organizations and schools have canceled or postponed events as a result of the coronavirus. Some facilities have changed their visitation policies.
Other area facilities, including YMCAs and libraries, have been forced to make changes in operations due to the virus.
Here is a rundown:
-Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce's Small Business After Hours scheduled for March 18 and the Annual Celebration scheduled for April 22 have been postponed.
-The United Way of Venango County's Annual Celebration set for March 25 is postponed until further notice.
-The Fairy Enchanted Princess Ball scheduled for March 28 at the Sandycreek Fire Hall has been postponed until August 29.
-The county-wide Palm Sunday service sponsored by the Venango County Christian Ministerium set for April 5 at Cranberry High School has been canceled.
- The Oil Region Rising group's meeting set for Thursday at Hoss's restaurant has been canceled.
- The Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has implemented a no-visitation police at all of its facilities that include skilled nursing, rehabilitation, personal care and assisted living services. The network includes the Oakwood Heights facility in Oil City.
– Walmart stores have cut their hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. The change in hours applies to stores normally open 24 hours.
- The Oil City YWCA's Princess Tea Party is being rescheduled to May 30. In addition, the YW's baked potato/nacho bar luncheon set for Thursday has been canceled. It will be rescheduled.
–The Easter Eggstravaganza sponsored by Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City and set for March 29 has been canceled. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
- The League of Women Voters public meeting for Tuesday, March 17, has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
- All public libraries are closed as long as public schools remain closed.
- The March 28 Salem Lutheran Church’s day-long buckwheat pancake event is canceled.
- What would have been the fifth annual “Clarion BBQ Festival” – originally set for May 15-17 at the Clarion Mall – has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Festival chairman Bo Garritano made the announcement via email March 13.
“With regret, due to outbreak of the coronavirus and for the safety of our barbeque lovers, the Clarion BBQ Festival is canceled for May 15, 16, and 17,” Garritano wrote in an email to the Clarion News.
Garritano said the festival committee is working to possibly have the festival at a later date.
“All vendors, sponsors, patrons and donors will receive back their vendor fees, sponsorship donations and patronage in full,” Garritano said.
- The 11th annual United Way of Clarion County Clarion River Jam bluegrass festival scheduled for March 20 through 22 at the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion is postponed.
- The March 28 North Clarion Elementary School Art Show and Easter Egg Hunt is canceled.
- The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has announced the closure of all of its state-owned historic sites and museums, regardless of location, effective Sunday, March 15 and extending through the end of March.
- YMCAs in Oil City and Clarion County, as well as YMCA Camp Coffman, will remain open. Services the organization will continue include child care, after school program, child watch, smart starts, birthday parties and pool rentals. The preschool program at Clarion will also remain open.
Swim lessons, water exercise classes, Bingo, personal training, group exercise, cardiac rehab and Healthy Friends programs will be postponed beginning Monday. All youth and adult sports programs, youth clubs and team sports will also be postponed starting Monday.
- Child Development Centers Head Start classes have been canceled for Monday in Venango, Crawford and Erie counties while the organization "takes time to further evaluate the latest developments" regarding the spread of the virus.
The closure is only effective for Monday at this time. All other programs will operate on a normal schedule Monday and the centers will remain open.
- Oil City High School has canceled SAT tests scheduled today.
- Starlite Xpress Baton Group registration set for Thursday at the Polk fire hall has been canceled for now. Registration will be rescheduled on a date to be determined.
- The Route 8 Rivalry vs. Cancer alumni basketball game scheduled March 27 at Oil City High School has been postponed indefinitely.
- Franklin High School has canceled its annual musical "Broadcast," which had been scheduled for Friday night and tonight. Band director Steve Johnston said the program will be rescheduled.
- Drake Well Museum and Park will follow the directives developed in conjunction with Gov. Tom Wolf's office, the state Department of Health and the Department of General Services.
This means group events, tours and facility rentals are canceled through the end of April.
The museum will continue to welcome visitors in a self-guided manner during regular business hours, but people should call (814) 827-2797 to confirm hours of operation, which may be adjusted as circumstances evolve.
- Central Electric Cooperative has postponed its First Responders' Electrical Hazards training program.
The training hasn't been rescheduled, but Central Electric said it will set a new date when it is deemed safe to do so.
Questions may be directed to (800) 521-0570.
- The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has canceled all public programs, events and training at state parks and forests for the remainder of March and for April.
The cancellation applies to all public educational programs, special events such as races and festivals, and teacher and other trainings. Overnight accommodations such as tent camping, cabins and camping cottages will remain open.
Fishing will continue to be allowed at state parks and forests.
