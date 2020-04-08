- The St. Patrick food pantry distribution scheduled Saturday has been canceled.
Anyone who wants to pre-register and schedule a time to pick up food or check on eligibility can call (814) 432-7867 between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday.
- The monthly luncheon for members of the Oil City High School Class of 1958, which was set for April 21, has been canceled. The class picnic scheduled Aug. 22 is on hold until further notice.
- The Franklin High School Class of 1962 will have no luncheon in April, or until further notice.
- Allegheny Valley Trails Association has canceled its annual members meeting scheduled May 5. The meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.