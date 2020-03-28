- The Cooperstown Borough council meeting set for April 6 has been canceled.
The borough office and tax collector's office have been closed to the public.
Tax payments may be made by mail or deposited in the lockbox at the borough building. Residents needing information may contact the borough office at (814) 374-4909.
- Clarion County libraries will remain closed until further notice.
This includes Clarion Free Library, Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg, Foxburg Free Library, Knox Public Library and Redbank Valley Public Library in New Bethlehem.
Due dates for all materials currently checked out will be extended and nothing will be due back until after the libraries are reopened. No overdue fees will be charged during the closure.
All programs have been canceled or postponed during the closure and the individual libraries will determine when to begin programs after reopening.