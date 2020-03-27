-- Northwest Bank will reduce branch lobby hours and limit in-person banking appointments to weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday during normal business hours. Lobbies will be open by appointment. Customers who need access to a safe deposit box or have specific needs can schedule an appointment. Drive-thru services will remain open during normal business hours. Branches without drive-thrus will remain open with lobby access by appointment only.
-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission has canceled all hunter-trapper education classes through April 30.
-- Titusville Area School District will continue the online portion of pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year. The in-person visits to complete the registration process have been postponed.