More closings and cancellations have been announced.
Here is today's list:
- The Pennsylvania Game Commission has closed all shooting ranges on state game lands until further notice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure includes rifle, shotgun, pistol and archery ranges.
- The Oil City Garden Club meeting on April 14 has been canceled. Plans are to meet May 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 207 State St., for a program on square-foot Ggardens. The garden collage on March 28 has been rescheduled for Sept. 19. Anyone wishing a refund for this event should contact Ele Brown at 677-6600.
- The Oil City Cross Walk scheduled for Friday, April 10, has been canceled.
- Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City has suspended in-person worship services until April 12, and has canceled all meetings and functions planned at the church.
- The Valley Grove School Board meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23, has been rescheduled for Monday, March 30.
- Oil City Redevelopment Authority meeting on April 1 has been canceled. The city plans to reschedule the meeting.
- Oil City Arts Council has canceled all of its events through April 1.
- The Oil City Shade Tree Commission meeting set for Tuesday has been canceled. It will be rescheduled.
- The office of Tim Nale, tax collector for Washington Township in Clarion County, is closed. Residents may make payments via the mail service.
- The Lakeview community Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday, April 11, has been canceled.
- The Sandy Lake Comic Council scheduled for Saturday, March 28, is canceled. It will be rescheduled.
- The Lakeview library is closed through March 31. All programs are canceled until further notice.