The newspaper continues to hear about postponements and cancellations of dinners, meetings and other events due to coronavirus. Here is today's listing:
- The Oil City Cross Walk scheduled for Friday, April 10, has been canceled.
- Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City has suspended in-person worship services until April 12, and has canceled all meetings and functions planned at the church.
- The Valley Grove School Board meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23, has been rescheduled for Monday, March 30.
- Oil City Redevelopment Authority meeting on April 1 has been canceled. The city plans to reschedule the meeting.
- Oil City Arts Council has canceled all of its events through April 1.
- The Oil City Shade Tree Commission meeting set for Tuesday has been canceled. It will be rescheduled.
- The office of Tim Nale, tax collector for Washington Township in Clarion County, is closed. Residents may make payments via the mail service.
- The Lakeview community Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday, April 11, has been canceled.
- The Sandy Lake Comic Council scheduled for Saturday, March 28, is canceled. It will be rescheduled.
- The Lakeview library is closed through March 31. All programs are canceled until further notice.
- The newspaper office is closed to public access. People may conduct business with newspaper staff members via telephone or email. When it is necessary to visit the office, people may call 676-7444 or (800) 352-1002 to make an appointment.
- The Sugarcreek Borough administrative office will be closed to the public starting today until further notice. Payments may be placed in the drop box at the office or made online. Patrons may call the office at 432-4717 or 437-9453 for the zoning office.
- Northwest Bank will limit access to its branch lobbies, which will be open by appointment only. Customers who need access to a safe deposit box or have specific needs that can only be addressed in person will be asked to contact their preferred branch or banker and schedule an appointment. Drive-through services will be available during normal business hours.
- The Oil City Council meeting set for Thursday, March 26, has been canceled. The next council session is tentatively scheduled for April 9. City hall remains closed to the public.
- The Pennsylvania Department of Education has canceled all PSSA testing and Keystone exams for the 2019-20 school year. This includes the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment.
- All activities scheduled at the Belles Lettres Club for the rest of March and through April have been canceled. This includes a card party on Monday, a style show on April 4, the monthly tea on April 17 and the library card party on April 27. The annual spring luncheon will be rescheduled for June.
- The Friday night fish fries at Venango Catholic High School during Lent have been canceled.
- The Walk With Jesus event planned for Saturday, March 28, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church in Franklin has been canceled.
- Christ Lutheran Church, located at 1029 Grandview Road, Oil City, has canceled Sunday services for March 22 and March 29, as well as its Wednesday night Lenten service.
- Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department has canceled all events to be held at its fire hall until further notice.
- Oakland United Methodist Church in Dempseytown has canceled Sunday services as well as any activities and meetings that were scheduled at the church.