- Heckathorn United Methodist Church in Seneca has canceled its monthly men's breakfast until further notice. The free breakfast is usually held on the fourth Saturday of each month.
The church's Grateful Hearts Luncheon for widows and widowers, held on the last Saturday of each month, has also been canceled until further notice.
- Child Development Centers will keep its 16 facilities in Venango, Crawford and Erie counties closed until at least Friday, May 8.
All Head Start and Pre-K Counts classes at the CDC have already been canceled for the remainder of the school year.