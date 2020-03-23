- The Clarion County Republican Party has canceled its April 14 committee meeting and postponed the party's spring breakfast.
The breakfast has been tentatively rescheduled for 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Ramada by Wyndham.
The May 12 committee meeting is still scheduled.
- The NBC Barbershop Chorus in New Bethlehem has postponed its annual show that was scheduled April 25 at Redbank Valley High School.
It will be held at a later date pending school availability.
Existing tickets will be honored at the future performance.