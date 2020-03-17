-- Franklin City Hall will be closed to the public for at least two weeks. City manager Tracy Jamieson said utility payments can be paid online or left in the night deposit box near the main entrance. There will be envelopes available by the deposit box for those who need them.
-- The Sandycreek Township municipal building will be closed to the public until further notice. Township secretary Dawn Jankovich said the office will be open for business via email and telephone.
-- The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that all facilities at state park and forests will be closed for 14 days effective Tuesday. The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking.
-- Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has transitioned to remote delivery of classes at least until April 10.
-- Clarion Area Agency on Aging's five senior centers and main office are closed to the public through March 31. Senior Center participants have the option to start home-delivered meals service. For more information, call 814-226-4640.
-- The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville's facilities are not open to the public until further notice.
-- Titusville Senior Center will be closed through March 27. Meals will be available for senior citizens to drive through and pick up. Participants must pre-register by calling 814-827-9134. In addition, the Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corp. Social Connection will be closed through March 27. For more information, call 814-775-0770.
-- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation driver license centers and photo license centers are closed for two weeks. Expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, and safety and emission inspections will be extended as follows: driver's licenses, photo ID cards and learner's permits scheduled to expire from March 16 through 31 is extended until April 30; vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through 31 is extended until April 30; people with disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through 31 is extended until April 30.
-- A concert by Dan Schall on April 10 at Scotch Hill United Methodist Church has been canceled.
-- National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has closed its customer assistance center at 1 Relief St. in Oil City. A drop box is available at the site for payments.
-- State Rep. R. Lee James has closed his Seneca office for two weeks. However, veterans outreach hours scheduled for today will be offered.
-- Taylor Diversion Programs has canceled its bingo games Friday as well as a soup and salad buffet Saturday, March 28.
-- An open house Wednesday at the Wesley Grange has been canceled. The grange also canceled its semiannual buckwheat cake and sausage supper on Saturday, April 4. The free Vial of Life kits that were to be available at these events are still available from Wesley Grange members.
-- The Venango Museum card party scheduled Thursday has been canceled. The museum's antique appraisal luncheon scheduled Saturday will be rescheduled.
-- Immaculate Conception Parish School in Clarion has postponed its registration days scheduled for March 18 and 25. Registration packets may be picked up at the school and completed applications may be returned between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
-- Karma Coffee Co. concerts on March 19 and March 26 have been canceled.
-- Senior centers in Venango County will close Wednesday and remain closed through March 27. This includes Cranberry Place as well as senior centers in Scrubgrass, Cranberry Area (Seneca), Pleasantville, Franklin Towers and Utica.
-- The Polk Strong spaghetti dinner on Sunday has been postponed until Saturday, May 2, at the Sandycreek Township fire hall.
-- Clarion County libraries will be closed through Saturday, March 28. This includes Clarion Free Library, Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg, Foxburg Free Library, Knox Public Library and Redbank Valley Public Library in New Bethlehem. All items currently checked will now be due back on April 6. If the libraries would need to stay closed longer, due dates will be extended. No overdue fees will be charged during the closure.
-- Penn Highlands Healthcare support groups, classes and community events are canceled until further notice.
-- A fly fishing film tour event scheduled for March 28 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin has been postponed to a later date.
-- The March 21 and 28 services at First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St. in Clarion, have been canceled. The church office will reduce operating hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. The church's community sharing supper at 5 p.m. Wednesday will be by takeouts only.
-- St. Patrick Church in Franklin has canceled its Wednesday evening Stations of the Cross, its St. Patrick Day Mass and its Luck of the Irish dinner and raffle drawing. The drawing will be rescheduled.
-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission has closed its regional offices, including the Franklin site, until March 30, at the earliest. Purchases made online or by mail will not be filled until the offices reopen.
-- The Adult Prom scheduled Friday in Franklin has been rescheduled for June 12. The event is a fundraiser for the Franklin YMCA.
-- A community potluck supper scheduled Thursday at the Bradleytown Community Church has been canceled.
-- The Easter Eggstravaganza scheduled Sunday, March 29, at the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City has been postponed.
-- A soup dinner fundraiser scheduled Sunday at the Farmington Township fire hall in Leeper has been canceled. The event was a fundraiser for the Relay for Life "Team Nale It."
-- The communitywide Palm Sunday service sponsored by the Venango County Christian Ministerium has been canceled. The event was to be held at Cranberry Area High School, but the building has been closed and all activities and events scheduled to be held there have been canceled.
-- A community dinner scheduled Wednesday at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 1102 Liberty St., has been canceled.
-- The free income tax assistance program provided by AARP and the IRS at the First Baptist Church in Franklin and the Cranberry Mall has been suspended until further notice.
-- The Venango County Association of Township Officials' spring dinner scheduled Saturday at the Sandycreek Township fire hall has been canceled.
-- Child Development Centers will close all its sites until at least Monday, March 30. Head Start classes will remain closed Tuesday at all facilities in Venango, Crawford and Erie counties.
-- The Wesley Jam scheduled Saturday, March 28, at the Wesley Grange, is canceled.
-- The Monday night line dancing class set for March 23 at the Fox Street Church of God has been canceled.
-- All youth programs, aquatic programs and group exercise classes at the Franklin YMCA have been suspended for the rest of March.
-- First Presbyterian Church, located at 215 E. Bissell Ave. in Oil City, has curtailed all worship services, Bible studies, choir practices, social activities and outside events until April. In the event of the need for pastoral care, the Rev. Ronee Christy can be reached at 724-971-4803.
-- Cook Forest State Park's Eagle Watch program, scheduled for Saturday, March 28, has been canceled.
