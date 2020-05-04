- The St. Joseph Church Rosary Society in Lucinda is canceling the following as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic: Rosary Society meeting on Monday, the Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday and the St. Joseph High School Alumni Association membership banquet on May 23.
