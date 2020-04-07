- An April hike planned by the Clarion chapter of the North Country Trail Association has been canceled. More information is available by calling Susan Giering at (814) 226-4679.
- Members of the Oil City High School Class of 1954 will not hold any class luncheons until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
- The annual spring meeting for lot owners at Graham Cemetery has been postponed. The meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.
- President Township supervisors have canceled their April meeting and the township building will be closed to the public until further notice. Residents may call 676-6787 for assistance.